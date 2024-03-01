T-Mobile expands 5G Home Internet service to Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leveraging the power of its 5G network, T-Mobile brings a new choice for fast, reliable home internet to Puerto Rico.

T-Mobile is rolling out its 5G Home Internet service to Puerto Rico, underscoring the company’s commitment to providing accessible high-speed broadband.

Customers in Puerto Rico with a qualifying voice line and eligible address can subscribe to 5G Home Internet for $50 a month with AutoPay at local retail stores.

“People depend on internet access more than ever, yet many [internet service providers (ISPs)] continue to burden customers with equipment fees, poor customer service and exploding bills that increase every year. That all changes with T-Mobile 5G Home Internet,” stated Jorge Martel, T-Mobile Puerto Rico’s general manager.

“Today, T-Mobile is reaffirming its commitment to Puerto Rico by using the power of our leading 5G network to give customers a new affordable choice for home internet. To celebrate, we’re giving anyone who signs up a $100 T-Mobile gift card … that’s like getting two months of service for free,” he added.

In this initial phase, 5G Home Internet is available to T-Mobile wireless customers in regions of the island where the network capacity can support it. This capacity is growing “all the time, and 5G Home Internet service will continue expanding to more people,” company officials said.

According to T-Mobile’s website, customers typically experience broadband download speeds ranging from 72 megabits per second (Mbps) to 245 Mbps. The company notes that while 25% of customers may see speeds below this range, another 25% may experience higher speeds.

T-Mobile customers in Puerto Rico now have access to:

Monthly price: T-Mobile 5G Home Internet is $50 a month with AutoPay and a voice line, with no additional taxes for qualifying accounts, monthly fees or equipment costs.

Simple setup: Customers can obtain a gateway from a store, plug it in, download the app and connect in less than 15 minutes.

15-day trial: T-Mobile will cover up to $750 in early termination fees for those switching from other providers..

Price Lock: A guaranteed monthly rate.

To determine eligibility, T-Mobile customers can visit a retail store.