AeroNet launches 10Gbps internet plan as part of network expansion

From left: AeroNet President Gino Villarini, Account Executive Teremarih Rivera and Senior Infrastructure Engineer Luis Cintrón present the AeroFiber 10Gbps Nex-Gen service.

The service is designed for the commercial sector.

Telecom company AeroNet Wireless announced the launch of its new 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) internet plan, the latest step in its strategy to continue its islandwide growth.

“We have invested millions to expand and strengthen our network, demonstrating once again our commitment to launching Puerto Rico to the next level of connectivity and internet services,” said AeroNet President Gino Villarini, at an event held at Parallel18 in San Juan.

“Our new 10Gbps plan is the first of its kind on the island, and we’re confident that it will position AeroNet and Puerto Rico’s telecommunications industry as a force to be reckoned with nationwide,” he said.

The new service “exemplifies a statement of ambition by AeroNet to lead the way with innovation through new technology in the telecommunications business on the island,” he added.

The launch of AeroFiber 10Gbps Nex-Gen represents a leap in business connection speed, as 10 Gbps equals 10,000 megabits per second.

“This means an exceptional data transfer capacity that allows the realization of complex tasks and the execution of advanced applications at an unprecedented speed. To grasp the magnitude of this speed, AeroFiber 10Gbps is 100 times faster than conventional internet connections,” Villarini said.

The service is designed to meet the growing demands of the commercial sector, offering a connection that can drive “efficiency, productivity and competitiveness.” It aims to ensure that businesses in Puerto Rico have access to a robust network capable of meeting the challenges of the digital age, Villarini said.

“AeroNet is the only hybrid provider in Puerto Rico that offers the service through both technologies: optical fiber and microwave. The service is available throughout the island, including Vieques and Culebra,” he noted.

AeroNet said it designed its pricing scale with the aim of making its new service competitive, seeking to transform how businesses operate and compete.

“We not only ensure an ultra-fast connection, we support every interaction with a highly trained and professional technical support team, enhancing productivity and peace of mind for our customers for a seamless service experience,” Villarini said.