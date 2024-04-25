Type to search

In-Brief

AeroNet launches 10Gbps internet plan as part of network expansion

Contributor April 25, 2024
From left: AeroNet President Gino Villarini, Account Executive Teremarih Rivera and Senior Infrastructure Engineer Luis Cintrón present the AeroFiber 10Gbps Nex-Gen service.

The service is designed for the commercial sector.

Telecom company AeroNet Wireless announced the launch of its new 10 gigabits per second (Gbps) internet plan, the latest step in its strategy to continue its islandwide growth.

“We have invested millions to expand and strengthen our network, demonstrating once again our commitment to launching Puerto Rico to the next level of connectivity and internet services,” said AeroNet President Gino Villarini, at an event held at Parallel18 in San Juan.

“Our new 10Gbps plan is the first of its kind on the island, and we’re confident that it will position AeroNet and Puerto Rico’s telecommunications industry as a force to be reckoned with nationwide,” he said.

The new service “exemplifies a statement of ambition by AeroNet to lead the way with innovation through new technology in the telecommunications business on the island,” he added.

The launch of AeroFiber 10Gbps Nex-Gen represents a leap in business connection speed, as 10 Gbps equals 10,000 megabits per second.

“This means an exceptional data transfer capacity that allows the realization of complex tasks and the execution of advanced applications at an unprecedented speed. To grasp the magnitude of this speed, AeroFiber 10Gbps is 100 times faster than conventional internet connections,” Villarini said.

The service is designed to meet the growing demands of the commercial sector, offering a connection that can drive “efficiency, productivity and competitiveness.” It aims to ensure that businesses in Puerto Rico have access to a robust network capable of meeting the challenges of the digital age, Villarini said.

“AeroNet is the only hybrid provider in Puerto Rico that offers the service through both technologies: optical fiber and microwave. The service is available throughout the island, including Vieques and Culebra,” he noted.

AeroNet said it designed its pricing scale with the aim of making its new service competitive, seeking to transform how businesses operate and compete.

“We not only ensure an ultra-fast connection, we support every interaction with a highly trained and professional technical support team, enhancing productivity and peace of mind for our customers for a seamless service experience,” Villarini said.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

AeroNet reinvents dedicated redundancy service in Puerto Rico
Contributor May 23, 2023
AeroNet invests $1.4M for new broadband licenses
Contributor October 5, 2022
Piloto151 expands virtual offerings through partnership with AeroNet
Contributor July 14, 2022
Federated Wireless introducing new option to deliver high-speed broadband in rural areas
Contributor September 30, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This project not only represents a significant investment in our island’s tourism infrastructure, but also symbolizes Puerto Rico’s ability to attract and execute large-scale projects.

The Investment Portfolio Program, with a budget of $800 million, plays a crucial role in offering loans with favorable terms for the development of projects that have the potential to transform the Puerto Rican economy.”

 

Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez regarding the construction of a $77 million dual-branded hotel project in San Juan’s Convention Center District, featuring Hilton’s Hampton and Homewood Suites.
The project by PRISA Group includes a 400-vehicle parking structure and a 175,000-square-foot hotel tower, financed by Banco Popular and a $10 million federal disaster recovery loan from the Economic Development Investment Portfolio Program managed by the Department of Housing.

Related Stories

AeroNet reinvents dedicated redundancy service in Puerto Rico
AeroNet invests $1.4M for new broadband licenses
Piloto151 expands virtual offerings through partnership with AeroNet
Federated Wireless introducing new option to deliver high-speed broadband in rural areas
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.