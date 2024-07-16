Prime Air Corp lands excellence in pharma products management certification

Prime Air Corp’s temperature-controlled warehouses are located at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

The company, based at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, has several industry certifications under its belt.

Prime Air Corp, a Puerto Rican global transportation and logistics services company, announced that it has received the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification awarded by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The certification is granted to air carriers that meet the “highest standards in the handling of pharmaceutical products.”

Achieving this certification involved extensive training and audits to ensure compliance with the requirements set by the international organization and the pharmaceutical industry. The certification elevates the company’s competitiveness in line with the initiative led by the Puerto Rico Life Science Air Cargo Community, said Iris Vincent, president of Prime Air Corp.

“The CEIV Pharma certification is a significant recognition of Prime Air’s ability to meet the pharmaceutical industry’s stringent supply chain and logistics requirements. This achievement not only strengthens our position in the market, but also boosts our customers’ confidence in the quality and safety of the services we offer,” said Vincent.

The certification establishes standards for the handling, storage and transportation of pharmaceutical products, including temperature-sensitive products such as vaccines and biological products, ensuring that the logistics company handles these products according to industry best practices.

Prime Air also holds several other accreditations, including the TAPA FSR & TSR certifications from the Transport Asset Protection Association, which recognize its “secure infrastructure and robust processes for managing high-value and sensitive cargo, ensuring protection against risks such as theft and mishandling.”

Additionally, the carrier, which is based at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, holds the ISO 9001:2015 global standard, confirming that its quality management systems comply with international standards, ensuring efficient and customer-oriented operations.

“Having these certifications not only validates our commitment to operational excellence, but also strengthens our ability to offer logistics and cargo handling solutions that meet the highest industry standards. We are proud to be recognized for our dedication to quality, safety and reliability in all aspects of our service,” said Vincent.