Top execs named at Marriott, Deloitte; Oriental CEO appointed to FHLBNY

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features a pair of high-ranking executive appointments in hospitality and tax services, along with the appointment of Oriental Bank’s CEO to the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York’s board.

Sam Basu

Marriott names GM for Puerto Rico, Ritz-Carlton San Juan

Marriott International announced the appointment of Sam Basu as the new area general manager of Puerto Rico and general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan, which is slated to reopen next year after being closed since Hurricane María struck in September 2017.

With more than two decades of experience in luxury hospitality across the United States, Central America and Puerto Rico, Basu will oversee Marriott’s portfolio on the island, liaise with franchise partners, foster relationships with local officials and lead the highly anticipated reopening of The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan in 2025.

“Sam has a proven track record of leadership, growing revenue and profits, achieving industry-leading satisfaction scores, owner relations and fostering best-in-class employee engagement,” said Hugo Desenzani, managing director of Luxury Hotels at Marriott International, Caribbean and Latin America.

“We’re confident his leadership in these areas are a tremendous asset for this important market and hotel, ensuring we continue to excel and grow in the competitive luxury market,” Desenzani said.

No stranger to Puerto Rico, Basu has previously held managerial positions at The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan for 10 years, including executive assistant manager of rooms and F&B. He also worked in leadership positions at Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino and The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort.

Most recently, he served as the opening general manager of the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort and Spa in Florida, where he led his team to achieve the property being named 2022 Luxury Hotel of the Year, Eastern Region, U.S.

“I’m delighted to return to The Ritz-Carlton brand and the beautiful island of Puerto Rico where I have fond memories,” said Basu. “The Ritz-Carlton, San Juan is a much-awaited addition to the market and my commitment is to deliver the brand’s exceptional service in a destination that truly distinguishes itself.”

Harry Márquez

Deloitte names San Juan managing partner

Harry Márquez has been named San Juan managing partner for Deloitte & Touche LLP, succeeding Marc Bjorkman, who served for the past seven years and will transition to a role with Deloitte Chile.

The San Juan practice employs more than 130 professionals delivering audit and assurance, consulting, tax, and risk and financial advisory services.

Márquez will drive the market’s strategy for growth, business development, social impact and other strategic initiatives. He will also continue to serve as the Puerto Rico tax leader and serve a select number of clients.

“It’s a privilege to be named managing partner of Deloitte’s San Juan practice,” said Márquez. “I recognize the tremendous responsibility and opportunity it presents, and I am committed to propelling our San Juan practice to new heights, and continuing Deloitte’s outstanding work.”

Currently a partner with Deloitte Tax LLP, Márquez has more than 23 years of public accounting experience. He specializes in tax compliance and advisory services to clients in areas such as corporate structure and reorganizations, tax incentives, intercompany allocations, indirect taxes and expatriate taxation.

He also served for two years as assistant secretary for Internal Revenue and chief technical adviser to the Puerto Rico Treasury secretary.

“Harry’s visionary leadership and deep professional experience position him well to lead our San Juan practice,” said Roger G. Arrieux Jr., East Region Market leader and New York managing partner at Deloitte LLP. “His proven track record and strategic approach is expected to be instrumental in our continued growth and success in Puerto Rico.”

Márquez’s leadership extends beyond professional commitments. He is known for his active involvement in the community, including his participation in the Puerto Rico CPA State Society as a board member, leading tax committees and sponsoring annual charity events.

Márquez earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Puerto Rico, Río Piedras campus. He is a CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs.

José Rafael Fernández

Oriental CEO named to FHLBNY board

José Rafael Fernández, CEO of Oriental, has been appointed as a new member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York’s (FHLBNY) board of directors. Fernández will occupy one of the three available director positions, representing Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“It’s an honor to represent Puerto Rico and the USVI as a Member Director of the Board of Directors of the FHLBNY. This appointment recognizes my trajectory and leadership as a Puerto Rican banker,” said Fernández. “I’m excited and committed to continuing our work of contributing to the progress and well-being of all Puerto Ricans and residents of the USVI, bringing a perspective of our communities’ needs. I appreciate the opportunity.”

Fernández’s term will run through Dec. 31, 2025.