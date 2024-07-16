Hidden Experiences: A new way to discover Puerto Rico

One of the menu options is a chicken beast stuffed with prosciutto over a bed of carrot lo mein.

The organizers focus on creating innovative educational, culinary and tourist experiences for Puerto Rico residents and visitors.

Hidden Experiences, a new travel proposal, has been recently introduced to the market, offering “hidden” tourist experiences in Puerto Rico. This new attraction promises to be an “exciting and different way of touring the island, encompassing both the gastronomic realm and exclusive events in non-popular places,” according to a news release.

“Hidden Experiences offer unique and exclusive encounters and tours to live the most innovative aspects of hidden adventure offerings,” said its creator Wilfredo Torres.

“For example, we will take groups to remote places on the island, known only to explorers and locals, but not easily accessible or known to the public. With these escapades, we seek to give the participants off-the-beaten-path alternatives to discover our island’s hidden gems,” he said.

“Each month, we will present a new experience. We give just enough information to catch your attention, including the degree of difficulty (in case it is an excursion), meeting point, among other details, but the idea is that the uncertainty and expectation of not knowing exactly what will happen contribute to a unique, exciting and memorable experience,” explained Torres, who is a marketing professional.

Additional offerings include tea tastings, Prohibition-era-inspired cocktails and spirits tastings, creative Puerto Rican gastronomy and cultural tours.

“Each of these activities are designed to enrich local culture and offer new ways to enjoy everything Puerto Rico has to offer,” Torres added.

The first experience, called “High Dining,” took place on July 14 as an exclusive culinary event for medical cannabis patients. The event featured a high-level four-course dinner and mocktails, or non-alcoholic cocktails, designed for patients to learn how to diversify their gastronomy through the infusion of medical cannabis.