Mastercard partners with ‘Jump All In’ to foster gastronomic entrepreneurship

Mastercard is promoting the development and growth of culinary entrepreneurs by providing them with essential tools, support and mentorship. #NewsismyBusiness

The program has helped 71 culinary entrepreneurs expand their businesses.

Mastercard has partnered with the Jump All In (JAI) program, a gastronomic business incubator in Puerto Rico, to support the growth of culinary entrepreneurs by providing them resources and mentorship.

“Our collaboration with Jump All In supports our belief in the transformative power of gastronomy. It’s more than just food — it’s a platform for cultural exchange, community building and economic development,” said Pablo Cuarón, Mastercard Puerto Rico’s country manager.

“By empowering culinary entrepreneurs that go through the program, we’re not only enriching our cardholders’ experiences but also nurturing an inclusive digital economy that thrives on diversity and innovation,” Cuarón added.

As part of this initiative, Mastercard is promoting “The Entrepreneur’s Odyssey,” a free educational platform designed to foster digitalization among small and medium-sized enterprises. It offers insights on designing, launching, managing and growing businesses. The platform includes resources such as videos from professors at Harvard, Wharton and the Christensen Innovation Institute, as well as experienced entrepreneurs, investors and Mastercard thought leaders.

“This initiative will amplify our impact as an incubator program and add much value to our community of participants and alumni,” said Cristina Sumaza, executive director of Jump All In. “We’re excited to collaborate with Mastercard and continue to develop meaningful partnerships that help us elevate the gastronomic industry in Puerto Rico.”

The program has helped 71 culinary entrepreneurs expand their businesses through a two-phase educational curriculum and the opportunity to operate a kiosk at the Lote 23 food park.