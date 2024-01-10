San Juan launches ‘Prueba el Campo’ culinary route with Mastercard support

From left: Daphne Barbeito, director of San Juan’s Economic Development and Tourism Department; San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero; and a representative of one of the route’s participating businesses.

As part of its commitment to supporting local businesses, particularly those in the southern part of Puerto Rico’s capital, the Municipality of San Juan, in collaboration with Mastercard, organized an educational event for business owners along the “Prueba el Campo” culinary route in San Juan.

The municipality and the global payment technology company will launch a marketing campaign to encourage exploration of the area’s culinary diversity and promote electronic payments. Mastercard cardholders will receive a 20% discount at participating establishments.

The aim is to contribute to the economic growth of the restaurants and other small businesses along this route.

San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero-Lugo expressed his “support and enthusiasm” for this collaboration between the municipality and Mastercard.

“The creation of this new gastronomic route and the support we are receiving from Mastercard are part of our programmatic commitment to economic and tourism development throughout San Juan,” Romero-Lugo said. “By working hand in hand with our entrepreneurs and providing them with the support they need to succeed, we are already seeing that we can make our capital city the ideal place to open a business, savor the best cuisine and enjoy all the attractions we have to offer.”

During the event, Mastercard executives presented their services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including the Mastercard Easy Savings program, which offers discounts, automatic refunds and bonus opportunities for businesses and their employees.

Daphne Barbeito, director of San Juan’s Economic Development and Tourism Department, said that “‘Prueba el Campo’ in San Juan, launched on Dec. 1, is part of a comprehensive project of the current municipal administration to promote the diverse culinary offerings that make San Juan a culinary paradise.”

“The project as a whole consists of four gastronomic routes that will be developed, each highlighting its unique identity,” Barbeito said. “We encourage you to visit the website for more details on this and other initiatives.”

In its initial phase, “Prueba el Campo” consisted of 16 businesses, including restaurants and cafes. Later, more businesses were added, bringing the total to 19 establishments. These include: Casa Istella, Paseo Pizza, Milagros BBQ, JC Cakes & Bakery, El Cerezal 2, El Enderezao, Hacienda El Trocalero by Doña Olga, El Guagüero, Las Empanadillas Boricuas La Preñá, 842 Pizza Bar & Grill, Colmena, Monte Sión, Panadería y Cafetería, Pin’s Palace, Rancho Fino, Cafetería Sabater, Toñita’s Place, My Restaurant La Lechonera, Carli Coffee Shop and Hiedra Cocktail Bar.

“What we aim to achieve with these initiatives, and with other collaborations we will be launching in the future, is to position the gastronomic route ‘Prueba el Campo’ as one of the best offerings of typical countryside cuisine within the metropolitan area,” Romero-Lugo said. “At the same time, we want to provide business owners with the tools to grow their establishments. San Juan also includes Cupey Alto, Caimito and surrounding areas that have much to offer to local and international visitors.”