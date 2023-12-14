Public service campaign launched to curb accidents on the road

The campaign specifically focuses on the Christmas season, when there is typically an increase in the number of fatal road accidents. (Credit: Anna Baburkina | Dreamstime.com)

To reduce road accidents caused by drunk or distracted drivers, the Fundación Asistencia Centro de Trauma (Trauma Center Assistance Foundation), known as FACT by its Spanish acronym, and highway operator Metropistas have launched a campaign in Puerto Rico with the message: “May this Christmas not be your last.”

The campaign is particularly focused on the Christmas season, a time when the number of fatal accidents on the roads typically rises, the entities stated.

With drunk driving being the primary cause of these accidents, followed by drivers distracted by texting on their cellphones, the campaign includes both issues in its messaging.

“We’ve seen that most accidents that require people to seek treatment at the Trauma Center are preventable,” said Marjorie Stewart-Feria, executive director of the foundation. “It’s important to raise awareness about the impact of drunk drivers, who are responsible for a significant number of accidents, as well as those driving while distracted by phone use.”

The campaign, which will be broadcast on television, radio, online and social media, is an educational initiative that raises awareness about the risks of drunk or distracted driving. It urges the public to prevent accidents by reminding them of the potential loss of life.

“And hoping, almost to the point of a beg or plea, that this Christmas will not be our last,” the ads say.

“Metropistas has a commitment to Puerto Rico to eliminate deaths due to accidents on the roads. For this reason, we have made, and will continue to make, important investments to improve safety on highways,” said Metropistas’ chief executive officer, Julián Fernández.

“We have a 24/7 surveillance service, free roadside assistance and a control center where we assist the needs of drivers on Puerto Rico’s highways. Our goal is to be as safe as possible and educate to promote responsible driving,” he said.

“The main causes of accidents are alcohol, excessive speed and distractions related to cellphone use. With these campaigns, we seek to reach the population and provoke changes in the decisions people make when driving,” Fernández further noted.