ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico ranks as having ‘best organizational culture’ in America

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The ranking report explains that the analysis is done by measuring the sociodemographic profile of each company and the inventory of physical evidence of its policies, practices and programs.

ManpowerGroup was ranked seventh among the most solid companies in terms of culture and organizational climate in the U.S., with its subsidiary in Puerto Rico ranking 28th, according to the “TOP America 2023” classification.

Alberto Alesi, general director of ManpowerGroup for Mexico and Central America, said the organization “is very pleased with the way the company has scaled to become one of the best employers in America” and acknowledged ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico’s achievement of for of ranking 28th out of 110 in the country category.

He noted that the company’s other subsidiaries in El Salvador (20), Honduras (22), Panama (23), Guatemala (24) and the Dominican Republic (27) also achieved notable rankings.

“We’re honored that Top Companies has recognized us based on the opinions of our collaborators, because every day they make ManpowerGroup the best place to work,” Alesi said.

Melissa Rivera-Roena, general manager of ManpowerGroup in Puerto Rico, described the international ranking as a “great achievement” and a catalyst for heightened commitment.

“In the midst of all the crises that Puerto Rico has gone through, being positioned among the most ethical and responsible companies in America based on what our employees feel, honors us and fills us with great pride, while inspiring us to continue developing the best well-being for our work team,” she said.

The ranking report explains that the analysis involves measuring each company’s sociodemographic profile and its policies, practices and programs.

The methodology includes a questionnaire with 112 closed and two open questions. A dozen organizational culture factors and five organizational climate factors are assessed.

Areas such as leadership, organizational dynamics, resilience, identification with the company, career growth, training, motivation, work attitude, honesty, diversity, inclusion, company policies and social responsibility are evaluated.

This year, 150 companies from 110 countries participated, with only 44 receiving recognition.

“Most companies use the ranking to measure themselves and want to appear in it to become an improved version of themselves,” said TOP Companies President Laila Chartuni.

“There are companies that also use this resource to understand their cultural and general evolution within the organization, evaluating how their employees adapt to the corporate culture,” she added.

The results showed that the top 10 brands in Latin America for organizational climate and culture are: Walmart Centroamérica, Hyatt Inclusive Collection and Hyatt Regency Cartagena, Marco MKT, Essity, AVAYA, ManpowerGroup, Alas, Linde, and Office Depot.