Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival to debut in San Juan April 3-6

Puerto Rico’s vibrant culinary scene will shine on the global stage in 2025 as the island hosts the, presented by Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

The inaugural festival will shine a spotlight on the island’s flavors and heritage.

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company will host the first Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival from April 3-6 at San Juan’s La Concha Resort and various iconic locations throughout Puerto Rico.

The event will celebrate Puerto Rico’s rich culinary heritage, bringing together top local and national chefs, wineries, mixologists, sommeliers and tastemakers.

Created by entrepreneur Robert Weakley, the festival will feature an elite lineup of renowned chefs and wineries, offering a curated gourmet experience.

Puerto Rican native and host chef Mario Pagán will lead the culinary journey, with tastings and engaging activities such as golf and pickleball tournaments in a setting that highlights the authentic flavors and beauty of Puerto Rico.

“This festival will put the spotlight on one of the world’s most vibrant and growing food and beverage scenes,” said Weakley. “We’re so proud to work with Puerto Rico’s great culinary talent, led by chef Pagán, as well as community and business leaders who are reinforcing it as a premier destination for food and culture. We can’t wait for everyone to join us from April 3-6 for this extraordinary experience.”

The inaugural Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival aims to have a positive impact on the island’s economy by promoting locally sourced products such as Puerto Rican coffee, produce and artisanal goods, the government stated.

By providing a platform for local businesses to engage directly with attendees, the festival will foster entrepreneurship, strengthen local connections and encourage long-term economic growth.

“The Puerto Rico Tourism Company is constantly looking for strategic partnerships and events that will enable us to position the island as the ideal destination for those who seek diverse and vibrant locations, whether for leisure or for business,” said Tourism Co. Executive Director Carlos Mercado-Santiago.

“Gastronomy is an intrinsic part of our culture, and Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival will provide the perfect venue to showcase the fusion of cultures that have created our creative and elevated gastronomic scene, as well as the attractions, locations and unique qualities that make Puerto Rico a renowned world-class destination,” he said.

Benefiting from the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival is “Puerto Rico Eats for Good,” a year-round charitable initiative dedicated to advancing culinary and wine education as well as career development through scholarships and mentorships.

Participating students will gain experience working with top culinary talent and receive support to secure jobs or start their own culinary ventures. An advisory board of seasoned chefs and restaurateurs will serve as mentors, guiding students in areas such as location scouting, finance, and menu and wine list development.

“We’re thrilled to make philanthropy and giving back a key pillar of our festival,” Weakley said. “By supporting local culinary education through ‘Puerto Rico Eats for Good,’ we are creating opportunities for future talent to thrive, investing in the next generation of culinary superstars.”