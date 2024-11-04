ManpowerGroup tops list of co.’s preferred by women in Puerto Rico

From left: Frances Ríos, CEO of Women Who Lead, hands the Women Certified Company award to Melissa Rivera-Roena, and Vilays Rivera, along with Damaris Sánchez, from Women Who Lead.

The company celebrates its recognition for promoting inclusion and women’s empowerment.

ManpowerGroup, a human capital solutions company, earned first place in the “Women Certified Company 2024” certification, which measures the preferences of Puerto Rican women and aspects of workplace inclusion.

Melissa Rivera-Roena, general manager of ManpowerGroup in Puerto Rico, said achieving first place in the W-Certified Company ranking is the culmination of a process that began several years ago and has involved in-depth analysis to make the inclusion of women a norm rather than a specific topic.

“At ManpowerGroup, we firmly believe in the potential of women, in promoting their growth, ensuring equal pay and opportunities, and creating work environments where they feel safe and happy so that nothing prevents them from achieving maximum productivity,” she said.

“We also share these values with our clients, who, together with our work team, have been key to achieving this important distinction,” said Rivera-Roena. “Several years ago, we set out to make ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico a benchmark for women’s empowerment, and today we see results that fill us with great pride.”

ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico has received the Women Certified Company certification for the past six years and has been ranked in the top three positions for three consecutive years.

The certification is granted by Women Who Lead, an entity that recognizes companies for their performance in women inclusion programs and their results in attracting, retaining and promoting women to leadership positions.

This year’s certification was awarded to a total of 30 companies, including: Abbott, AIG, AON, Alivia Health, BASF, Baxter, Becton Dickinson, B-Media, Boston Scientific, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cabo Rojo Coop, Clear Blue, Eaton, El Vocero, Estrella, Fresenius, Garage Isla Verde, Haleon, LIH, L’Oréal, ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico, Mentor Group, Motorambar, PepsiCo, Power Solar, Power Sport, Saldaña, Carvajal & Vélez-Rivé, Sartorius, Stryker, The Retail Group, and Walmart.

Meanwhile, ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico’s director of customer accounts, Vialys Rivera, was selected as one of the 20 co-authors of the book “Women of Impact in the Business World” published by Women Who Lead. Rivera wrote the chapter: “A woman must enjoy full rights and live freely, without being afraid of what people will say.”

“Vialys Rivera is a fighter and is committed to her work. Her experiences are an example and inspiration for every woman who wants to carve out a path of success at all levels. I invite you to cultivate reading with this beautiful project,” said Rivera-Roena.