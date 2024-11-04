Puerto Rico gov’t reinforces cybersecurity amid ongoing threats

Puerto Rico’s chief innovation and information officer and executive director of the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS), Antonio Ramos-Guardiola (File photo)

The Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service reports a nearly 50% reduction in successful cyberattacks out of more than 82 million attempts.

Amid the conclusion of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Antonio Ramos-Guardiola, chief innovation and information officer and executive director of the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS), emphasized the importance of digital protection and the efforts made to safeguard government data and systems in Puerto Rico.

To date, 82,089,132 cyberattack attempts have been recorded, and thanks to implemented strategies, successful attacks have been reduced by nearly 50%.

“Our mission is to strengthen the government’s cyber resilience by implementing measures that protect our citizens’ information and ensure the continuity of public services,” said Ramos-Guardiola.

Cybersecurity “goes beyond technology;” it involves a comprehensive approach that includes education, training, and the implementation of policies and laws that promote a secure digital environment. These approaches are part of the five pillars of Puerto Rico’s Cybersecurity Plan, aligned with Act 40 of 2024.

“We have trained staff in the IT offices on the basic concepts of cybersecurity and incident response. Recently, from October 22-24, through the PRITS Academy, we provided guidance to agency and municipal personnel on managing cyber incidents and the use of firewalls,” said Poincaré Díaz-Peña, chief cybersecurity officer of Puerto Rico.

As part of its cyber resilience efforts, PRITS is conducting assessments known as the National Cybersecurity Review (NCSR) in government agencies. These assessments provide a cybersecurity map of each entity and offer recommendations for improvement. Additionally, since May, priority has been given to identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities in applications, websites, and government services, with the goal of protecting the integrity and confidentiality of citizens’ information.

PRITS is also developing strategies to counter emerging digital threats, taking a proactive stance in defending against cyberattacks. Among the future initiatives are conducting Red Team exercises, or simulated cyberattacks designed to uncover vulnerabilities and test the response capabilities of agencies.

“These exercises are essential for keeping our systems in good condition and ensuring that both the public and private sectors are prepared to face potential threats,” Díaz-Peña added.