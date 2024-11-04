Type to search

Science Trust to launch research project to Int’l Space Station

NIMB Staff November 4, 2024
Maribella Domenech, from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez, will lead the project.

The project is part of the SpaceX-31 mission and is slated to launch today at 9:29 p.m. EST.

The Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust announced the launch of a pioneering research project aimed at studying the effects of microgravity on stem cells, to be conducted aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

This project is funded by the Research Grants Program as part of its Advanced Research Grants Program: Space Edition and represents a significant step forward in understanding how space conditions influence cellular behavior.

The research, led by Maribella Domenech from the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez Campus (known as RUM), will examine how microgravity affects the growth and anti-inflammatory properties of specific stem cells. By investigating these effects, the project aims to uncover crucial insights into the mechanisms underlying stem cell functionality in space, which could have profound implications for space exploration and terrestrial medicine.

“Sending our research to the International Space Station is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — a dream come true for our team,” said Domenech. “This mission not only elevates the global profile of our Chemical Engineering Department and the University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez, but also paves the way for groundbreaking discoveries.”

“Studying cellular behavior in microgravity offers unprecedented insights into cell dynamics and stem cell manufacturing, unlocking the transformative potential for research and sparking new global collaborations,” added Domenech.

The launch of this project is facilitated in collaboration with Rhodium Scientific, a key partner in advancing space research and technology. Rhodium Scientific will provide essential support and resources to ensure the successful execution and monitoring of the study aboard the ISS.

“We’re extremely proud to be able to witness this launch with research projects facilitated from Puerto Rico,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

“Promoting these partnerships and supporting these projects is part of our mission to invest, facilitate and develop the necessary capabilities to continuously advance Puerto Rico’s economy and the well-being of its citizens through innovation-based enterprises, science, technology and public health,” she said.

The project is part of the SpaceX-31 mission and is slated to launch on Nov. 4. Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency’s website.

NIMB Staff
