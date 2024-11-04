Execs named in cross-section of Puerto Rico industries
In this edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder, a cross-section of companies doing business in Puerto Rico has named top officials to their ranks.
Aon names new head of Puerto Rico, Caribbean
Global professional services firm Aon plc has appointed Maricarmen Burgos-Carrión as its new head of Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, effective Nov. 1.
She has a 12-year career in the company leading important initiatives, such as the development of the “Puerto Rico Benefits Outlook” study and the launch of Aon’s Private Health Exchange in Puerto Rico. In addition, she has overseen all solution lines and played a key role in developing client relationships on the island and in the Caribbean.
Burgos-Carrión has experience in developing business strategies and building high-performance teams. She will be the first woman to lead Aon in Puerto Rico.
“I’m pleased that the talent we have in Puerto Rico can provide continuity and succession to the support we provide to our clients during a dynamic and competitive business environment. We firmly believe in Burgos-Carrión’s ability to continue generating results that strengthen our strategy and continue to help our clients make the best decisions for their businesses,” company officials said.
Puerto Rico Shipping Association names new president
José F. Nazario, senior director of Crowley Logistics based in San Juan, has been elected president of the Puerto Rico Shipping Association. With more than 40 years of experience, Nazario is a prominent figure in Puerto Rico’s ocean shipping and logistics industry.
“I feel very honored by the vote of confidence that the Shipping Association has placed in me to represent our industry in supporting our island’s shipping policies and economic matters,” Nazario stated, emphasizing the sector’s role as an economic driver that supports more than 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.
Established in 1970, the Puerto Rico Shipping Association has 32 active members, including domestic ocean freight companies, cruise ship agents, international ocean freight company agents, tugboat companies, pilots, terminal operators and service companies.
VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts announces GM
VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts announced the appointment of Pierre-Alex Maillard as area general manager to lead the team at VERANÓ San Juan, which is the first of three new luxury lifestyle hotels slated for Puerto Rico by VERANÓ.
Maillard brings 20 years of leadership in delivering exceptional guest experiences and driving operational success. His most recent role as general manager of Hyde Midtown Miami, where he guided the hotel to its No. 1 ranking on TripAdvisor, is part of his repertoire to lead the opening of VERANÓ San Juan.
Maillard brings a deep familiarity with Puerto Rico’s luxury hospitality landscape, having previously held the role of general manager at Serafina Beach Hotel, now Condado Beach Hotel, where he played a pivotal role in the successful launch of the property. His leadership helped position the hotel as a standout destination in San Juan.
“The high-caliber hotelier that Maillard brings to VERANÓ is incredibly beneficial to us, the entire hotel team, and, importantly, our guests,” said VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts Managing Director John Sears.
As area general manager, Maillard will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s operations, ensuring the property’s seamless opening and day-to-day management while delivering on VERANÓ’s mission of gracious living.
His role will be pivotal in establishing VERANÓ San Juan as a premier destination for both travelers and locals alike, the company stated.
Being an enthusiast of the world’s finest dining experiences, Maillard looks forward to the team delivering new elements of exceptional restaurant experiences and culture to the vibrant gastronomy offerings in San Juan.
“I’m honored to join VERANÓ Hotels + Resorts and lead the opening of VERANÓ San Juan,” said Maillard. “This project is incredibly special, not just for the brand but for the future of luxury hospitality in Puerto Rico. I look forward to welcoming guests to a hotel that blends timeless elegance and contemporary luxury with the vibrant energy of San Juan.”
FirstBank SVP named Banker of the Year
FirstBank announced that its senior vice president of Construction Loans under Corporate Banking, Carlos Navarro-Rodríguez, has been named Banker of the Year by the Puerto Rico Builders Association (ACPR, in Spanish), in recognition of his leadership and outstanding contribution to the development of the construction industry on the island.
The award was presented during the ACPR’s 51st Annual Convention, when Navarro was honored for his commitment to the sustainable growth of the industry and his support for projects that directly impact the quality of life for Puerto Ricans.
“Receiving this recognition is a privilege and reflects the collective effort of our team at FirstBank. We have a firm commitment to the construction industry and to Puerto Rico, and this distinction motivates me to continue supporting projects that have a positive impact on communities,” said Navarro.
In his role, Navarro focuses on identifying economic opportunities within the real estate sector that benefit clients and the island, ensuring that these are structured responsibly and add value to the community. His leadership and vision have been fundamental in strengthening the relationship between FirstBank and the construction industry, promoting initiatives that drive the growth of infrastructure and economic well-being.
Empresas Santana names execs in hotel, casino operations
Maricarmen Borges, senior vice president of Empresas Santana, announced the appointment of three key positions to further strengthen the operations of the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel and Casino at Casino Real in Caguas, as well as the Tryp by Wyndham Hotel in Isla Verde.
The new appointments are Luis R. Rivera as vice president of Hospitality Operations, Luis Torregrosa as vice president of Casino Real Operations, and Diana Soto-Fonalledas as corporate director of Sales and Marketing for both properties.
Rivera has served as general manager of the Four Points Hotel in Caguas Real, and in his new role, he will oversee the operation of both Empresas Santana hotels, including Caguas Real and the Tryp Hotel in Isla Verde.
With an extensive track record of success, Rivera began his career at the former Drake Hotel in New York City in 1994. He later held leadership roles at the Marriott Courtyard in Isla Verde and contributed to the opening of Puerto Rico’s first Renaissance Hotel in 2020. In 2018, Rivera led the opening of the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Río Grande.
Known in the industry for his strategies to drive sales growth, exceed forecasts and increase profitability, Rivera has a history with Empresas Santana, managing properties such as Wyndham Garden in Palmas del Mar, Four Points by Sheraton & Casino Real Caguas, and Casino Real in Palmas del Mar. He also managed operations at the 483-room La Concha Resort, which achieved $60 million in annual revenue in 2017.
Torregrosa, well-known in the casino industry, was recruited from Las Vegas to serve as vice president of Operations at Casino Real, located in the Four Points by Sheraton Caguas Real. Torregrosa has more than 28 years of experience in gaming, including slot machines, table games, poker, casino events, and player development.
His career began in 1989 at the Mayagüez Hilton as a slot cashier while studying to become a croupier. After completing his training, he worked at the Casino Palmas del Mar. He later served as a pit boss at Ambassador Plaza and as marketing director at the Ponce Hilton in 1992.
In 1998, Torregrosa relocated to Las Vegas, taking on the role of director of Latin American Marketing. His career in Las Vegas included positions at Las Vegas Hilton (as Latin American casino host), Paris Hotel & Casino (casino executive for the Latin American Department), Caesars Palace (director of Latin American Operations), and Green Valley Ranch Station Casino (casino supervisor). Most recently, he worked as casino administrator at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
Meanwhile, Soto-Fonalledas brings extensive experience and numerous accomplishments in hotel sales and marketing, leading to her appointment as corporate director of Sales and Marketing for both the Four Points by Sheraton in Caguas and the Tryp by Wyndham in Isla Verde.
She began her career at the Ritz-Carlton, San Juan Hotel & Casino in 1997 as part of the pre-opening team and director of Transient Markets. She later founded Bevinco, a company that provided modern solutions, seminars and consulting services for business owners.
In 2010, she took on the challenge of marketing the Water Club Hotel in Isla Verde and later became director at the Wyndham Garden in Palmas del Mar. In 2015, she joined the opening team of the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel.
Soto-Fonalledas also worked at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, initially leading group sales, and later joined the Plexa Group, where she developed hospitality and marketing strategies for the Wyndham Candelero and The Village, both in Palmas del Mar, Humacao.
PRHTA names new chairman
Hotelier Raúl Bustamante, general manager of the Royal Sonesta San Juan Hotel, officially began his tenure as chairman of the board of directors of the Puerto Rico Hotel and Tourism Association (PRHTA) recently, marking the start of a two-year term at the helm of the organization.
This milestone coincides with the PRHTA’s preparations to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2025. The official transition ceremony took place at the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Río Grande during the PRHTA’s annual convention. Miguel Vega, the outgoing president, handed over the leadership to Bustamante at this key event for the island’s tourism industry.
“It is both a great honor and a significant challenge to assume this presidency at such an important moment for the organization and tourism in Puerto Rico,” Bustamante said. “We are at a crucial juncture, shaped by the need to adapt rapidly to global and local trends. Tourism is constantly evolving, and as the longest-standing organization in the sector on the island, we are committed to leading the way, acting as a strategic link for our partners, and facilitating the development of long-term business relationships.”
Leave a Comment