Execs named in cross-section of Puerto Rico industries

Empresas Santana names execs in hotel, casino operations

Maricarmen Borges, senior vice president of Empresas Santana, announced the appointment of three key positions to further strengthen the operations of the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel and Casino at Casino Real in Caguas, as well as the Tryp by Wyndham Hotel in Isla Verde.

The new appointments are Luis R. Rivera as vice president of Hospitality Operations, Luis Torregrosa as vice president of Casino Real Operations, and Diana Soto-Fonalledas as corporate director of Sales and Marketing for both properties.

Rivera has served as general manager of the Four Points Hotel in Caguas Real, and in his new role, he will oversee the operation of both Empresas Santana hotels, including Caguas Real and the Tryp Hotel in Isla Verde.

With an extensive track record of success, Rivera began his career at the former Drake Hotel in New York City in 1994. He later held leadership roles at the Marriott Courtyard in Isla Verde and contributed to the opening of Puerto Rico’s first Renaissance Hotel in 2020. In 2018, Rivera led the opening of the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Río Grande.

Known in the industry for his strategies to drive sales growth, exceed forecasts and increase profitability, Rivera has a history with Empresas Santana, managing properties such as Wyndham Garden in Palmas del Mar, Four Points by Sheraton & Casino Real Caguas, and Casino Real in Palmas del Mar. He also managed operations at the 483-room La Concha Resort, which achieved $60 million in annual revenue in 2017.

Torregrosa, well-known in the casino industry, was recruited from Las Vegas to serve as vice president of Operations at Casino Real, located in the Four Points by Sheraton Caguas Real. Torregrosa has more than 28 years of experience in gaming, including slot machines, table games, poker, casino events, and player development.

His career began in 1989 at the Mayagüez Hilton as a slot cashier while studying to become a croupier. After completing his training, he worked at the Casino Palmas del Mar. He later served as a pit boss at Ambassador Plaza and as marketing director at the Ponce Hilton in 1992.

In 1998, Torregrosa relocated to Las Vegas, taking on the role of director of Latin American Marketing. His career in Las Vegas included positions at Las Vegas Hilton (as Latin American casino host), Paris Hotel & Casino (casino executive for the Latin American Department), Caesars Palace (director of Latin American Operations), and Green Valley Ranch Station Casino (casino supervisor). Most recently, he worked as casino administrator at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Meanwhile, Soto-Fonalledas brings extensive experience and numerous accomplishments in hotel sales and marketing, leading to her appointment as corporate director of Sales and Marketing for both the Four Points by Sheraton in Caguas and the Tryp by Wyndham in Isla Verde.

She began her career at the Ritz-Carlton, San Juan Hotel & Casino in 1997 as part of the pre-opening team and director of Transient Markets. She later founded Bevinco, a company that provided modern solutions, seminars and consulting services for business owners.

In 2010, she took on the challenge of marketing the Water Club Hotel in Isla Verde and later became director at the Wyndham Garden in Palmas del Mar. In 2015, she joined the opening team of the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel.

Soto-Fonalledas also worked at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino, initially leading group sales, and later joined the Plexa Group, where she developed hospitality and marketing strategies for the Wyndham Candelero and The Village, both in Palmas del Mar, Humacao.