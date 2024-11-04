ConPRmetidos, Amazon Web Services partner to launch training program

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Isabel Rullán, co-founder and executive director of ConPRmetidos

The “Committed to the Cloud” program offers free training in cloud computing and artificial intelligence to an expected 3,000 Puerto Rican students.

ConPRmetidos, a nonprofit founded in 2012 and dedicated to developing and connecting human capital to address Puerto Rico’s needs, has announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch the “Committed to the Cloud” program.

This initiative aims to train 3,000 Puerto Rican students, free of charge, in foundational cloud computing and generative artificial intelligence (AI) — both high-demand areas in the digital age.

The collaboration between ConPRmetidos and AWS seeks to provide Puerto Rican youth with the skills needed to compete in the global market and contribute to the island’s economic growth.

Cloud computing is among the fastest-growing technologies, while knowledge in AI is expected to be a highly sought-after skill in the coming years. A recent study by Access Partnership and AWS reveals that 97% of employers anticipate implementing AI solutions in the near future.

“Committed to the Cloud represents our commitment to Puerto Rico and to local talent. We are democratizing access to key tools so young people can build a prosperous future and access innovative job opportunities,” said Carolina Pina, AWS Mass Training Leader for Latin America.

Isabel Rullán, executive director of ConPRmetidos, emphasized how the initiative aligns with the organization’s goals:

“We deeply appreciate the support from AWS, whose commitment to digital training for our youth aligns perfectly with our mission to create a stable and self-sufficient Puerto Rico,” Rullán said. “This partnership strengthens our efforts to equip Puerto Rican youth with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in the 21st-century economy.”

The program offers educational pathways that grant completion certificates and provide top-performing students with a voucher for the official AWS certification exam.

This credential is well-regarded in the tech industry and positions participants advantageously in the competitive global job market, according to representatives from both entities.

FuturoConPR draws 1,300 students

In related news, ConPRmetidos recently hosted the Futuro ConPR educational summit, drawing more than 1,300 students, teachers and school counselors. The summit aimed to inspire and provide students with the resources “needed to shape their future on the island.”

Primarily aimed at 11th- and 12th-grade students, Futuro ConPR featured talks and panels on professional development opportunities in Puerto Rico. Key presentations included “The Future Is Now: Technology Conquering All Industries,” “Rebuilding Puerto Rico,” “Energy Transformation,” “Prevention is Life” by doctor and artist PJ Sin Suela, and “Behind the Microphone: Opportunities in the Entertainment Industry.”

The panels addressed important topics for Puerto Rico’s future and encouraged interest in careers that are in high demand.

The event also included a job fair, workshops on social and emotional skills, first work experiences, and interactive activities with DJs and influencers.

“Futuro ConPR was key for discussing the challenges and opportunities we face as an island,” Rullán said. “Our goal is for our youth and students to pursue careers where they can find employment and, more importantly, to stay in Puerto Rico and become protagonists in the island’s reconstruction.”