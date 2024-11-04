Type to search

Featured General Biz News

Ballester Hermanos invests $35M to expand distribution center in Dorado

NIMB Staff November 4, 2024
Ballester Hermanos Chairman Alfonso C. Ballester

The food and beverage distributor doubles storage capacity and improves logistics to support future growth.

Ballester Hermanos Inc., a company with more than 110 years of experience in food and beverage distribution in Puerto Rico, has announced the expansion of its distribution center in Dorado, effectively doubling its storage capacity and optimizing its infrastructure.

The $35 million project adds approximately 60,000 square feet, increasing space dedicated to food service and frozen products.

The new facility stands 58 feet high and can accommodate 11,000 pallets, strengthening the company’s operations to support future growth. The expanded distribution center is also designed and built to withstand winds of more than 180 miles per hour.

“We’re proud to inaugurate the expansion of our distribution center, reaffirming Ballester Hermanos’ century-long commitment to Puerto Rico. With this milestone, we continue to strengthen the company for the future, further extending our ties with the community and supporting the island’s economic development,” said Alfonso C. Ballester, chairman of the Ballester Hermanos board of directors.

The new distribution area aligns with Ballester’s strategy of “continuously enhancing its infrastructure and technology to meet growing customer demand, improve distribution logistics and provide high-quality products more efficiently,” company officials noted.

“The economic development of our town has always been a priority. Today, with this inauguration, we celebrate Ballester Hermanos’ business success and are grateful they chose our town of Dorado for such an important commercial operation,” said Dorado Mayor Carlos A. López-Rivera, who attended the inauguration event.

