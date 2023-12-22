Ballester Hermanos receives ‘Galardón’ award at Supermercados Selectos convention

Alejandro Ballester, president of Ballester Hermanos

Ballester Hermanos Inc. received the “Galardón” award at the Supermercados Selectos Convention for its “outstanding performance as a distributor of food and other products, as well as its consistency in providing superior quality services to its customers,” the company announced.

“The management of Ballester Hermanos Inc. has been exceptional in the programs presented in different business areas, such as provisions, frozen foods, health and beauty. This recognition is well-deserved and highlights Ballester Hermanos’ ongoing commitment to excellence,” said Mayreg Rodríguez, chief executive officer of Supermercados Selectos.

Alejandro Ballester, president of Ballester Hermanos, expressed “gratitude and pride in this achievement” and assured that the company’s continued commitment to offering high-quality products and services.

Founded in 1914, Ballester Hermanos currently represents more than 100 brands and serves more than 5,000 businesses throughout the island.

“This award is not only a testament to our dedication in key areas of our business, but also a recognition of the legacy we have built over the years. Every member of our talented team has contributed significantly to this success, and I’m immensely proud of their hard work and dedication,” said Ballester.

This latest award adds to the achievements of Ballester Hermanos, strengthening its position in the consumer goods distribution industry. The company manages categories including chicken, meats, seafood, fish, dairy, desserts, disposables and chemicals, as well as groceries, frozen foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and household products in the retail sector.