Type to search

In-Brief

VML Commerce & Health Puerto Rico marks 1st year with awards, new clients

Contributor January 11, 2024
The “Jingle Therapy” campaign utilizes well-known advertising jingles to stimulate memory and alleviate Alzheimer's symptoms, showcasing the therapeutic benefits of music and nostalgia.

As it celebrates its first anniversary, VML Commerce & Health Puerto Rico, a division of advertising agency VML, continues to earn international recognition for its creative work.

In this time, the agency has also locked down new prominent clients, “a clear sign of growing confidence and recognition in its ability to produce impactful campaigns and innovative strategies that resonate in the market,” the agency stated in a press release.

Its latest achievement is the “Jingle Therapy” campaign, created for the Puerto Rico Alzheimer’s Association in partnership with Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS). It received accolades at the The Drum Awards, an event by The Drum magazine that recognizes excellence in digital and marketing.

The “Jingle Therapy” campaign, which has won awards at events such as the Ibero-American Advertising Festival (FIAP, in Spanish), the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and Puerto Rico’s Cúspide Festival, recently won the Grand Prix in the Digital Industries category at The Drum Awards. It also won in the Digital Industries for Audio, Health Care and Pharma, and Social Purpose categories.

“Jingle Therapy” employs iconic advertising jingles as non-pharmacological therapy for people with Alzheimer’s, based on studies showing how music can alleviate agitation and behavioral problems in the disease’s intermediate stages.

“As we celebrate our first anniversary, these awards are a powerful reminder of the impact that advertising can have when combined with significant social purpose. We are immensely proud of ‘Jingle Therapy’ and the global recognition it has received. This validates our approach of merging cutting-edge creativity with solutions that have a real impact on society,” said VML Commerce & Health CEO Carlos E. Laureano.

“In this first year of VML Commerce in Puerto Rico, we have transcended expectations and borders, becoming a benchmark for creativity and social commitment,” Laureano remarked.

“Every accolade we’ve received, from FIAP to The Drum Awards, not only celebrates our creativity but also reflects our dedication to making a meaningful impact on society through our campaigns,” Laureano continued. “These achievements are a clear indicator that we are on the right path, merging innovation and purpose to make a real difference in the advertising world.”

VML Commerce Puerto Rico’s distinction at The Drum Awards “is yet another example of the agency’s commitment to creative excellence and its ability to effect positive change in the community,” the release concluded.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Ballester Hermanos receives ‘Galardón’ award at Supermercados Selectos convention
Contributor December 22, 2023
Centro CRECE stands out in Atlas Network programs
Michelle Kantrow December 21, 2023
VMLY&R Puerto Rico most awarded local agency at FIAP 2023
Contributor October 12, 2023
International Economic Dev’t Council recognizes InvestPR
Michelle Kantrow October 9, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“It is positive that employers in Puerto Rico continue to show very strong intentions to hire employees because it indicates that they want to continue growing their businesses. We need to focus efforts to achieve these jobs in the face of an ever-increasing talent shortage. Ongoing transformations and adaptations are necessary to meet the needs of job seekers.” 

Melissa Rivera-Roena, ManpowerGroup’s general manager for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, on the staffing firm’s Employment Outlook Survey for the first quarter of 2024, which revealed Puerto Rico’s employer hiring outlook at 33%, a slight drop from the previous quarter, yet the island remains eighth globally and surpasses the 26% global average.

Related Stories

Ballester Hermanos receives ‘Galardón’ award at Supermercados Selectos convention
Centro CRECE stands out in Atlas Network programs
VMLY&R Puerto Rico most awarded local agency at FIAP 2023
International Economic Dev’t Council recognizes InvestPR
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.