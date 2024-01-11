VML Commerce & Health Puerto Rico marks 1st year with awards, new clients

The “Jingle Therapy” campaign utilizes well-known advertising jingles to stimulate memory and alleviate Alzheimer's symptoms, showcasing the therapeutic benefits of music and nostalgia.

As it celebrates its first anniversary, VML Commerce & Health Puerto Rico, a division of advertising agency VML, continues to earn international recognition for its creative work.

In this time, the agency has also locked down new prominent clients, “a clear sign of growing confidence and recognition in its ability to produce impactful campaigns and innovative strategies that resonate in the market,” the agency stated in a press release.

Its latest achievement is the “Jingle Therapy” campaign, created for the Puerto Rico Alzheimer’s Association in partnership with Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS). It received accolades at the The Drum Awards, an event by The Drum magazine that recognizes excellence in digital and marketing.

The “Jingle Therapy” campaign, which has won awards at events such as the Ibero-American Advertising Festival (FIAP, in Spanish), the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, and Puerto Rico’s Cúspide Festival, recently won the Grand Prix in the Digital Industries category at The Drum Awards. It also won in the Digital Industries for Audio, Health Care and Pharma, and Social Purpose categories.

“Jingle Therapy” employs iconic advertising jingles as non-pharmacological therapy for people with Alzheimer’s, based on studies showing how music can alleviate agitation and behavioral problems in the disease’s intermediate stages.

“As we celebrate our first anniversary, these awards are a powerful reminder of the impact that advertising can have when combined with significant social purpose. We are immensely proud of ‘Jingle Therapy’ and the global recognition it has received. This validates our approach of merging cutting-edge creativity with solutions that have a real impact on society,” said VML Commerce & Health CEO Carlos E. Laureano.

“In this first year of VML Commerce in Puerto Rico, we have transcended expectations and borders, becoming a benchmark for creativity and social commitment,” Laureano remarked.

“Every accolade we’ve received, from FIAP to The Drum Awards, not only celebrates our creativity but also reflects our dedication to making a meaningful impact on society through our campaigns,” Laureano continued. “These achievements are a clear indicator that we are on the right path, merging innovation and purpose to make a real difference in the advertising world.”

VML Commerce Puerto Rico’s distinction at The Drum Awards “is yet another example of the agency’s commitment to creative excellence and its ability to effect positive change in the community,” the release concluded.