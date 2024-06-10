Type to search

Banking Featured

Urbital and VIG Mortgage partner to launch ‘new era’ in Puerto Rico real estate

NIMB Staff June 10, 2024
Giancarlo González, founder of Urbital

The alliance promises faster property transactions with a fully digitalized mortgage process.

Urbital, a leading app providing real estate analysis and data, has announced a strategic alliance with VIG Mortgage, known in the mortgage loan sector for its fully digitized process and 21-day closings. The companies said the collaboration will usher in a “new era” of improved property transaction experiences for prospective buyers and sellers in Puerto Rico.

The companies explained in a new release that their partnership represents a shared commitment toward innovation and efficiency, aiming to simplify the property transaction process by integrating fast and reliable financial services. 

“We have spent almost a year exploring opportunities to partner with a financial institution, and with VIG, we found one that truly speaks our language. The level of its digitalization offer aligns with our offerings, and together we will add value for prospective buyers and sellers in Puerto Rico,” said Giancarlo González, founder of Urbital.

VIG Mortgage President Carlos Ayala shared how VIG optimizes every step of the process using an app that keeps real estate brokers informed in each case. The VIG checklist prevents obstacles that could delay the process, such as discovering last-minute issues like noncompliant septic systems and considering aspects like legal powers and prenuptial agreements. By conducting this preliminary check, problems are anticipated, and the closing process is accelerated.

“VIG Mortgage stands out by not having ‘end of the month’’ rushes. You close a deal at 11 a.m. and by 12 p.m. you’re already having lunch. We have completely paperless processes, incorporating all technologies to provide the best service to the buyer. We are very excited about what we can offer in partnership with the Urbital App,” Ayala said.

The ability of VIG to finance units in non-FHA condos through single unit FHA was also highlighted, as it could represent expanding sales opportunities for brokers. 

“This collaboration is a giant step forward in our effort to make the dream of homeownership more accessible to everyone in Puerto Rico,” stated the CEO of Urbital. “By combining our market-leading technology with the speed and efficiency of VIG Mortgage, we are setting a new standard in customer service.”

VIG said it offers a variety of options that focus on the growing young population seeking apartments and first-time buyer assistance programs.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Estudios Técnicos: Puerto Rico has ‘very serious’ housing affordability problem
NIMB Staff May 17, 2024
Cabo Rojo to host free housing counseling event
NIMB Staff April 29, 2024
PR Legal Aid urges mortgagers to adopt domestic violence protocol
Contributor September 14, 2022
Oriental unveils online mortgage application platform
Contributor August 11, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Quote of the Week” sponsor.

One shopper can have from 150 to 200 discounted items. It’s a strategy that the retailers, along with the distributors, have been working on. Our profit margins may go down, but we get the volume. There are five supermarket chains here that join under one brand to enhance their purchasing power and be able to compete. This has been a total success in Puerto Rico.

— Félix Aponte, president of Supermercados Agranel and vice chairman of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Marketing, Industry and Food Distribution’s (MIDA, in Spanish) board, emphasizing the importance of weekly discounts and joint purchasing to offer competitive prices in the island’s unique market, which faces challenges such as high transportation and electricity costs.

Related Stories

Estudios Técnicos: Puerto Rico has ‘very serious’ housing affordability problem
Cabo Rojo to host free housing counseling event
PR Legal Aid urges mortgagers to adopt domestic violence protocol
Oriental unveils online mortgage application platform
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.