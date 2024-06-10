CUD promotes gathering of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs in Orlando

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

United Retailers Association (CUD) President Lourdes Aponte-Rodríguez

CUD Business Journey 2024 aims to boost commercial growth for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

With the aim of expanding the commercial growth of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs in Orlando, Florida, United Retailers Association (CUD, in Spanish) President Lourdes M. Aponte will host the 2024 CUD Business Journey on June 20.

The gathering will bring together entrepreneurs from several sectors of Florida and Puerto Rico at the GuideWell Innovation Center in Orlando.

“The event seeks to usher in a new era for all entrepreneurs in their desires for expansion into the Sunshine State,” organizers said.

The CUD Business Journey is the first of several initiatives resulting from a collaborative agreement signed last April in Orlando between Aponte and Maribel Gómez-Cordero, commissioner of District 4 of Orange County, Florida.

“We believe that this alliance will strengthen the dreams of many Puerto Ricans to take that secure step to do business in Orlando and neighboring areas,” said Aponte.

“There’s also great interest and many opportunities here on the island for Puerto Ricans established in Florida who wish to consolidate their businesses and/or services in the land where they were born,” she said.

“At this event, our Pymes [Spanish acronym for small and medium-sized businesses] will be able to obtain permits and government procedures more quickly to establish businesses outside of Puerto Rico,” said Aponte.

Gómez-Cordero stressed the importance of small businesses for the local economy and job creation.

“Small businesses are the soul of our community,” she said.

The CUD Business Journey will feature a panel of experts from both regions, focusing on areas such as technology, marketing, automation and business strategies.

Puerto Rican entrepreneur Horacio Maysonet, CEO of Cyber Security Solutions with offices in Orlando, Tampa and Puerto Rico, will participate in the event, to share his experience in expanding businesses to the island and cybersecurity protection for SMEs.

His company was the first in Florida to sign a related memorandum of understanding in 2023, organizers said.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur and Digital Coach Vicente Pimienta, who has dedicated himself to educating people to grow and develop their businesses and digital skills and understand current technological strategies, will present “Get your local business on Google Search and Maps.”

The CUD Business Journey seeks to continue “to promote the best of Florida and Puerto Rico for business development.” Registration for the event is free.