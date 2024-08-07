Puerto Rico to host 2024 World Robotics Olympics in October

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The robotics event will last three days and be packed with competitions.

It will be the first time the island will host different student teams for this competition.

Puerto Rico will host the World Robotics Olympics (WRO) for the first time on Oct. 1-3 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, with participation expected from more than 20 countries in America, Europe and Asia.

The event represents an “important milestone in our path to promoting [science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)] education and innovation in Puerto Rico,” said César Cabrera, executive director of Techno Inventors and national organizer of WRO in Puerto Rico.

“We believe that our vibrant and dynamic island is the perfect setting to celebrate the spirit of creativity, teamwork and technological excellence that WRO embodies,” he said.

Puerto Rico is hosting the Regional Championship of the World Robotics Olympics (WRO 2024), highlighting the island’s growing role in the global STEM community. This event, which invites countries from around the world to compete alongside Puerto Rican students, showcases Puerto Rico’s commitment to inclusivity and collaboration, organizers said.

The event positions Puerto Rico “as a leader in cutting-edge technological education and the cultivation of competitive talents in [science, technology, engineering arts and math (STEAM)] disciplines,” Cabrera added.

The three-day robotics event will be packed with competitions. The first day will feature the Opening Ceremony, allowing participating teams to practice and demonstrate their skills.

The second day will host team competitions in four categories: RoboMission, RoboSport, Future Innovation and Future Engineers. The final day will include visits to exhibitors, demonstrations, and the awards and closing ceremony.

Techno Inventors and the World Robotics Olympiad aim to equip individuals with essential 21st-century skills, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, creativity, communication, collaboration, digital literacy, adaptability and information literacy.