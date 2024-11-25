Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort, Walmart partner for ‘Sher-A-Holiday’

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

As part of the “Sher-A-Holiday” suites initiative, guests can stay in the hotel’s Presidential Suite or San Juan Suite, each decorated with festive touches by Walmart.

Specialty suites will feature decorations provided by the retail chain.

Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino has partnered with Walmart Inc. to create a unique holiday experience inspired by Puerto Rico’s renowned long festive season. The initiative, called “Sher-A-Holiday” suites, is exclusive to the San Juan property, hotel officials confirmed.

Guests can choose between the hotel’s presidential suite or the San Juan suite, both of which have been transformed with festive decorations provided by Walmart.

“These specialty suites combine Sheraton Puerto Rico’s exceptional hospitality with holiday decor that brings joyful stories to life, creating a cozy and magical atmosphere,” the hotel stated in a press release.

The festive experience runs from Nov. 29 to Jan. 12, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of Puerto Rico, which is famous for having the longest holiday season in the world.

Guests can enjoy on-property activities such as photo opportunities with Santa Claus, stocking decorating stations, live music, DJ performances and the Three Kings Resort Tour.

Beyond the holiday festivities, the Sheraton Puerto Rico offers year-round amenities, including a recently renovated sun deck with a food truck dining option. The hotel also features diverse dining experiences, from in-room service to Nikkei cuisine, and houses the largest casino on the island.