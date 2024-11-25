Type to search

In-Brief

Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort, Walmart partner for ‘Sher-A-Holiday’

NIMB Staff November 25, 2024
As part of the “Sher-A-Holiday” suites initiative, guests can stay in the hotel’s Presidential Suite or San Juan Suite, each decorated with festive touches by Walmart.

Specialty suites will feature decorations provided by the retail chain.

Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino has partnered with Walmart Inc. to create a unique holiday experience inspired by Puerto Rico’s renowned long festive season. The initiative, called “Sher-A-Holiday” suites, is exclusive to the San Juan property, hotel officials confirmed.

Guests can choose between the hotel’s presidential suite or the San Juan suite, both of which have been transformed with festive decorations provided by Walmart. 

“These specialty suites combine Sheraton Puerto Rico’s exceptional hospitality with holiday decor that brings joyful stories to life, creating a cozy and magical atmosphere,” the hotel stated in a press release.

The festive experience runs from Nov. 29 to Jan. 12, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the spirit of Puerto Rico, which is famous for having the longest holiday season in the world. 

Guests can enjoy on-property activities such as photo opportunities with Santa Claus, stocking decorating stations, live music, DJ performances and the Three Kings Resort Tour.

Beyond the holiday festivities, the Sheraton Puerto Rico offers year-round amenities, including a recently renovated sun deck with a food truck dining option. The hotel also features diverse dining experiences, from in-room service to Nikkei cuisine, and houses the largest casino on the island.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Op-Ed: Ship confidently with FedEx this holiday season
Contributor December 6, 2022
Business increases for plumbing companies during holiday season
Contributor December 26, 2012

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“At the height of the pandemic, Latinos were more likely to lose their jobs, more likely to work in front-line positions that increased their risk of exposure, and had among the highest mortality rates. Latino unemployment peaked at nearly 19% in 2020.

 

Over the pandemic and recovery, the median growth rate in revenues was 25% for Latino employers. From 2019 to 2022, median weekly earnings increased 2.4% for Latino workers after accounting for inflation. At the same time, Latino unemployment hit a record low last September.”

 

— U.S. Treasury Department

 

Related Stories

Op-Ed: Ship confidently with FedEx this holiday season
Business increases for plumbing companies during holiday season
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.