Uber Eats expands offering beyond food during holiday season

This year, the app is launching Christmas Collections with curated products for various occasions.

The app is offering premium ride options to improve mobility.

The holiday season promises to be one of the busiest for mobility in Puerto Rico, and Uber is offering new features “to meet the season’s diverse needs,” the rideshare company announced.

Uber Eats is redefining its role during the holiday season, “becoming a technological ally for securing all kinds of festive gifts.”

In 2023, users relied on the app for items like chocolate-covered strawberries, roses and last-minute essentials such as beverages and ice for celebrations.

This year, Uber Eats is launching Christmas Collections, curated product selections tailored for various occasions. The app now also allows users to send personalized gifts, complete with customizable cards, messages or recorded videos.

These features are available for orders from convenience stores, supermarkets and restaurants, said Carolina Coto, Uber’s communications manager for Central America and the Caribbean.

“The impact extends to the local economy, where 65% of merchants are small and medium-sized businesses. During the holiday season, these businesses expand their reach, connecting with users looking for unique gifts or essentials for their special celebrations,” Coto said.

“This holiday season, we are focused on transforming everyday moments into extraordinary experiences. Our technology is designed to help people focus on what truly matters: celebrating and creating special memories,” she added.