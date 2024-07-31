Toyota de Bayamón breaks ground on new $10M dealership

This new project is scheduled to open in March 2026.

Toyota de Bayamón has officially begun construction on the first dealership dedicated exclusively to car service and maintenance in Bayamón, with an investment of $10 million. This new project is scheduled to open in March 2026.

“This new service center will be the largest in the Toyota network in Puerto Rico. Our commitment to service led this dealership to create a space with everything our customers may need for their Toyota vehicle,” said Toyota Puerto Rico General Manager Jaycie Dane.

The new 55,000-square-foot service center, which is expected to generate 100 jobs during its development, will feature Toyota’s most advanced vehicle repair and diagnostic system. It will also include a body shop, seven Toyota Express Maintenance (TXM) stations, and seven TXM Plus stations.

“Toyota de Bayamón is a purely Puerto Rican company with more than 20 years of experience. The needs of our customers and our desire to improve the service department led us to invest in the expansion of our Service Center,” said Esteban Santos and Grisselle García, owners of the dealership.

“We will have a large parking lot, a children’s area, a food center and a large waiting room,” they said, noting that service hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will include customer pick-up and delivery service.

Nine months ago, Toyota Bayamón also broke ground on a new dealership, with the goal of improving the quality of the sales process.