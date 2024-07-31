Type to search

Auto Featured

Toyota de Bayamón breaks ground on new $10M dealership

NIMB Staff July 31, 2024
This new project is scheduled to open in March 2026.

The new service facility will be the largest in Toyota Puerto Rico’s network and will feature advanced diagnostic systems and customer amenities.

Toyota de Bayamón has officially begun construction on the first dealership dedicated exclusively to car service and maintenance in Bayamón, with an investment of $10 million. This new project is scheduled to open in March 2026.

“This new service center will be the largest in the Toyota network in Puerto Rico. Our commitment to service led this dealership to create a space with everything our customers may need for their Toyota vehicle,” said Toyota Puerto Rico General Manager Jaycie Dane.

The new 55,000-square-foot service center, which is expected to generate 100 jobs during its development, will feature Toyota’s most advanced vehicle repair and diagnostic system. It will also include a body shop, seven Toyota Express Maintenance (TXM) stations, and seven TXM Plus stations.

“Toyota de Bayamón is a purely Puerto Rican company with more than 20 years of experience. The needs of our customers and our desire to improve the service department led us to invest in the expansion of our Service Center,” said Esteban Santos and Grisselle García, owners of the dealership.

“We will have a large parking lot, a children’s area, a food center and a large waiting room,” they said, noting that service hours will be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will include customer pick-up and delivery service.

Nine months ago, Toyota Bayamón also broke ground on a new dealership, with the goal of improving the quality of the sales process.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

New $8M Toyota dealership breaks ground in Bayamón
Contributor September 24, 2021
$4.5M Genesis Mall Experience in Plaza Las Americas to open in July
Contributor June 26, 2020
Garage Isla Verde unveils renovated concept, new facilities
Contributor March 15, 2018
AutoGrupo launches mobile app for car sale referrals
Contributor August 24, 2017

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“We have approved 20 decrees, thanks to the new resources we have in the office. And in those 20 decrees, the total projected jobs is 2,887. But what is most relevant is the investment, which is $915 million.

 

Right now, I may have awarded 1,000 decrees in another incentives program, but it will never reach an investment that is close to $1 billion. The average investment in Ozones applications is about $50 million. OZones are real estate property developments for sale or rent, and we have developments of urbanizations, apartments, businesses.” 

 

– Carlos Fontán, director of the Business Incentives Office at Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce, on the pace at which Opportunity Zone program applications are being evaluated.

Related Stories

New $8M Toyota dealership breaks ground in Bayamón
$4.5M Genesis Mall Experience in Plaza Las Americas to open in July
Garage Isla Verde unveils renovated concept, new facilities
AutoGrupo launches mobile app for car sale referrals
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.