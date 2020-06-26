$4.5M Genesis Mall Experience in Plaza Las Americas to open in July

June 26, 2020 70

Luxury vehicle brand Genesis, distributed locally by Sojitz of Puerto Rico, will open its “Genesis Mall Experience,” a $4.5 million dealership located in Plaza Las Américas at the end of July.

With a total of 20,000 square feet, the space at the former Borders bookstore is divided into two main areas — sales and service. Three base models, the G70, G80 and G90, are already available and the first Genesis brand SUV — the GV80 — is expected to arrive in Puerto Rico during this year, followed by the arrival of the GV70 SUV. The bet is to achieve a minimum of sales of 500 units in the first year of operation, company executives said.

Six Genesis vehicles will be located under special lights that allow the client to appreciate in detail the colors and finishes of each unit, while a focal wall will be dedicated to having current samples of the different doors and trims, to personalize the vehicle.

“We were eager to complete this great project, which represents the reaffirmation of our footprint in Puerto Rico and with our clients,” said Pablo Martínez, CEO of Genesis Puerto Rico.

“We know that Genesis is a brand that inspires passion and luxury and, in tune with that, we urge all the public to visit us and get to know our brand and live the experience that will be the new standard of luxury brands,” he said.