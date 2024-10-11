Premier Auto Summit focuses on digital strategies for Puerto Rico dealerships

Digital marketing consultant Cristina Vega speaks at the Premier Auto Summit 2024 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Innovation, sales automation and the economic impact on the industry were discussed.

Speakers at the Premier Auto Summit 2024, an educational event about Puerto Rico’s automotive industry, addressed several key topics, including “Digital Evolution: Innovation Strategies and Automation for Sales at Your Dealership,” “People First: NASA Method,” and “The Revolution is More Than Just a Website,” among others.

The event was held at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Resort & Casino in San Juan.

In an interview with News is my Business, digital marketing consultant Cristina Vega, who spoke on “Digital Evolution: Innovation Strategies and Automation or Sales at your Dealership,” emphasized the importance of digital strategies focused on innovation.

“See how consumer behavior changes, the experience consumers are having on social media is transforming, and how dealerships should adapt their digital strategy with a focus on innovation,” Vega said. “We must stay updated on consumer changes; consumers are looking for a more personalized experience.”

Vega also noted that “selling without selling” involves offering products in a “not-in-your-face,” noninvasive way, with publicity aimed at educational content rather than direct sales.

“Another important point is the dealer’s metrics,” she said. “As a dealer, they need to know how many sales come from Clasificados Online, Facebook [and] Instagram. All of that needs to be measured well at the end of the month to be able to evaluate all those efforts.”

The annual summit brought together leaders from the automotive sector to discuss relevant issues and the latest innovations driving economic transformation locally and globally.

Antonio Ortiz-Martí, CEO of Premier Insurance + Warranties, emphasized that the summit is not only an educational platform for dealerships but also an opportunity to foster Puerto Rico’s economic growth.

“The automotive industry drives our economy, and this event provides the tools necessary to compete in an increasingly digital and changing market. With our principle of ‘We Add Experiences, We Multiply Results,’ we aim to bring essential tools to the table and grow alongside our business partners,” Ortiz-Martí said.

Premier Insurance + Warranties President Miguel López told News is my Business that the event is their contribution to the auto industry.

“The idea of the event is to bring education, technology, and all the topics that can impact the structure of a car dealership in Puerto Rico,” López said. “If we have a healthy, educated and professional industry, it benefits not only car dealerships and the entire ecosystem, including companies like ours, but, at the end of the day, the final consumer — the one who buys the car and products at the dealer. We believe the ultimate goal is to make the process easier, more efficient, and compliant with all regulations, and extremely transparent.”

The Premier Auto Summit 2024 was designed to provide valuable content to automotive industry professionals through conferences and workshops covering a range of critical topics. Key themes include innovation, sales and finance and insurance (F&I), as well as culture and talent, which are central to the event’s discussions.

Among the speakers were Joe St. John from AutoFi, a five-time NADA Convention speaker, who discussed dealership digitalization; and Adam Marburger, a three-time NADA Convention speaker and CEO of Ascent Dealer Services, who focused on sales, F&I and leadership. Héctor Villarreal from Proyectum Dominicana addressed organizational and service culture.

Meanwhile, Mario Scaccia from Microsoft explored the impact of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, and Nannette Martínez from Onboard LLC focused on cybersecurity.