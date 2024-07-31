Type to search

Biz Views

Insight: Responsible communication, an urgent call for a global issue

Contributor July 31, 2024
The United Nations (UN) recently unveiled its Global Principles for Information Integrity, providing a much-needed framework for coordinated international action to make the internet safer and more humane. (Credit: Bluraz | Dreamstime.com)

In her column, Gladys Díaz highlights the UN’s call for coordinated action.

The United Nations (UN) recently unveiled its Global Principles for Information Integrity, providing a much-needed framework for coordinated international action to make the internet safer and more humane. Why is this critical? To defend and promote democracy as well as human rights in a context where misinformation, disinformation, propaganda and hate speech are spreading like a severe virus, fueling polarization and undermining public health and climate action.

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is too often wrongly used to create deepfakes, generating conflicts and focusing on vulnerable groups like senior citizens and children. According to a recent global UN staff survey, 80% of respondents said harmful information endangers them and the communities they serve.  

Based on what has been called a global challenge, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, issued an urgent appeal to governments, tech companies, advertisers and the public relations industry to step up and take responsibility for the spread and monetization of harmful content.

In response to this urgent call, Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (GA), a nonprofit, voluntary, nongovernmental organization representing more than 360,000 practitioners, academics and students across 126 countries worldwide, together with over 100 endorsements from organizations around the world, renew their call on the UN to recognize the importance of responsible communication by establishing it as the 18th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

The Puerto Rico Public Relations Association is one of the member associations of the GA and fully supports this initiative.

The GA emphasized the urgent requirement for a separate SDG on communication, specifically on responsible communication, considering it implies and comprehends:

Open dialogue about global challenges, such as climate change, poverty reduction and democracy.

  • Considering dialogue as the most powerful weapon.

  • Freedom of opinion and press.

  • Ethical approach to organizational and institutional communications, based on facts.

  • Fight against fake news, misinformation and any kind of propaganda.

  • Educating individuals to use their “communication powers,” especially through social media responsibly.

  • Public and private support for rigorous and accountable journalism.

  • Support diversity, inclusion and gender equality.

  • Empathy to those who suffer from hunger, poverty, lack of opportunities, war, forced migrations and all discriminations.

  • Positive and inclusive language.

Global responsible communication guidelines are essential to build trust, foster long-lasting relationships with stakeholders, achieve social adjustment, and promote harmony and understanding among our communities.

Now GA calls on global leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to recognize the critical importance of communication in achieving a sustainable future and to take collective action towards this goal. Will you accept the challenge?

Author Gladys Díaz is principal at GMD Public Relations Consultant and board member of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communications Management.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Municipality of San Juan integrates AI into police operations
NIMB Staff July 29, 2024
Insight: AI for price optimization — the ultimate business tool
Contributor July 29, 2024
Prodapt to open $2M engineering center in San Juan creating 200 jobs
NIMB Staff June 27, 2024
Puerto Rican startup Raincoat gets $150K from Google
NIMB Staff June 26, 2024

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“We have approved 20 decrees, thanks to the new resources we have in the office. And in those 20 decrees, the total projected jobs is 2,887. But what is most relevant is the investment, which is $915 million.

 

Right now, I may have awarded 1,000 decrees in another incentives program, but it will never reach an investment that is close to $1 billion. The average investment in Ozones applications is about $50 million. OZones are real estate property developments for sale or rent, and we have developments of urbanizations, apartments, businesses.” 

 

– Carlos Fontán, director of the Business Incentives Office at Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce, on the pace at which Opportunity Zone program applications are being evaluated.

Related Stories

Municipality of San Juan integrates AI into police operations
Insight: AI for price optimization — the ultimate business tool
Prodapt to open $2M engineering center in San Juan creating 200 jobs
Puerto Rican startup Raincoat gets $150K from Google
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.