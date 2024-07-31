USACE opens Caribbean District HQ in Puerto Rico

On left, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Brig. Gen. Daniel H. Hibner, South Atlantic Division commander

The new district, the first focused on civil works since 1948, emphasizes USACE’s commitment to the Caribbean region.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) announced the establishment of its new Caribbean District under the South Atlantic Division (SAD), based in Puerto Rico, earlier this month.

As a result, the federal agency will provide district services with a specialized emphasis on the Caribbean region, announced Daniel H. Hibner, USACE SAD commander. This is the first permanent district with a focus on civil works projects that the corps has established about 75 years.

“We’re thrilled to announce the establishment of the Caribbean District, headquartered in Puerto Rico. This decision emphasizes USACE’s longstanding commitment with the region and its people,” said Hibner.

“While the [Task Force Virgin Islands Puerto Rico (TF VIPR)] oversaw civil works and public infrastructure projects in Puerto Rico and the U.S. and Virgin Islands, and managed all construction activities, this new district consolidates and enhances our services, acting as one door to the Corps for all district services in the region,” he added.

The Caribbean District has the mission of delivering a multibillion-dollar civil works program over the next decade in the region. The new organization assumed oversight of military construction projects, navigation initiatives, emergency response efforts, Interagency and International Services, among other programs. Moreover, it maintains the role as the local construction agent for other districts within the region.

Charles Decker, USACE Caribbean District commander, stated that the corps will continue the award and implementation of key construction contracts for infrastructure investment benefiting the region.

“This new district continues to be a dedicated and focused team that can sustain and build relationships through effective tiered governance and proactive, synchronized communications while efficiently executing programs in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” Decker added.

The history of USACE with Puerto Rico dates back to 1907 when an office for Puerto Rico was established in Staten Island, New York. In 1935, the Puerto Rico office expanded to include work in the USVI, reflecting the growing importance of the Caribbean within USACE’s mission. In 1950, the Jacksonville District absorbed the San Juan Engineering Office, consolidating USACE’s presence and responsibilities.

Through the decades, the office for this area has contracted or expanded reliant on need, until 2024 when the chief of engineers authorized the establishment of a new district under SAD. Other than establishing military-based-districts, most of them in the Mediterranean and Middle East Region, the last time USACE established a district with focus on civil works was in 1948 with the establishment of the Walla Walla District in the Northwestern Division.