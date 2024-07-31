Puerto Rico Community Foundation, Hunter College partner to educate

A recent certification orientation at the Columbus Landing public housing complex in Mayagüez.

The Puerto Rico Community Foundation (FCPR) and Hunter College announced a new enrollment period for the Professional Certification for the Multisectoral Reconstruction of Puerto Rico.

This opportunity for free, virtual, continuing education strengthens the participant’s job skills and contributes to the reconstruction of the Puerto Rican archipelago, the nonprofit stated.

Just three courses from the academic offering need to be completed to obtain a certification from both institutions, the nonprofit further noted. The description of the courses to be offered are available online and to enroll, the registration form must be completed at this link.

The variety of courses — 11 in total — allows the individual to gain knowledge about community advocacy, federal grants administration, housing and commercial building development, post-disaster planning, proposal writing and fundraising, among other subjects. Upon completion, the individual will have the job skills necessary to participate in post-disaster recovery projects, as well as analyze geographic information systems (GIS) and prepare proposals for fundraising.

So far, 38 people have obtained the certification, which began in February 2024, funded by a grant from the Puerto Rico Housing Department and CDBG-DR funds. According to an internal survey, 47% of the participants indicated that after the certification, they rate their knowledge, skills and abilities as advanced; followed by 45% who say they are intermediate.

“I feel very professionally prepared at this time because each course I was taking trained me in different topics that were very much in line with what I was looking for in the labor field, to continue growing,” said Kimberly Pérez Rodríguez, a 27-year-old supervisor and data analyst.

“I expanded my knowledge in housing issues, federal funds, proposals and community development corporations. This allows me to be more competitive and capable of managing new projects,” she said. “To anyone who is interested in continuing to train in various social and community issues, I recommend the certification.”

The certification is aimed at university students, community leaders, municipal employees and professionals.

“The certification has allowed the Community Foundation to continue increasing human capital to facilitate the development of the capacities of our communities, which is the essence of our mission,” said FCPR President Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats.

“We’re excited and inspired by the satisfaction expressed by the people who have participated in achieving their certification. With this group of professionals, we are contributing to the reconstruction of the country with multi-sector participation,” he said.

Students starting in September will be part of the fourth cohort.