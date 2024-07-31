Global authority on human resources, AI to visit Puerto Rico

Tomás Chamorro-Premuzic is chief innovation officer at ManpowerGroup

Tomás Chamorro-Premuzic’s visit brings valuable insights to the island’s business community.

Tomás Chamorro-Premuzic, chief innovation officer of the multinational ManpowerGroup and a global authority on human resources and artificial intelligence, will visit Puerto Rico to participate as a keynote speaker in two events on Aug. 7-8, announced ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico General Manager Melissa Rivera-Roena.

Chamorro-Premuzic will deliver a keynote address entitled “The Human-AI Age” on Aug. 7 at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM-PR) convention.

The following day, he will be the keynote speaker at the second edition of the “Men Who Lead” event, an initiative that offers resources, training and a networking platform for men in leadership positions or those who aspire to lead.

“Unveiling Men’s Leadership Edge: Competence, Hidden Traits, and Overcoming Blind Spots” is the title of the conference he will offer in Spanish. The program addresses topics such as gender equality in the workplace, the importance of mentoring and developing essential soft skills for effective leadership.

“For ManpowerGroup Puerto Rico, Chamorro-Premuzic’s visit is extremely significant because we have been waiting for it and coordinating it for years for the benefit of human resources specialists, the business community and the general public,” Rivera-Roena said.

With a doctorate in psychology, Chamorro-Premuzic is considered one of the most prolific social scientists of his generation, with more than 10 published books and more than 200 scientific articles in academic journals and other publications. His most recent book is “I, Human: AI, Automation, and the Quest to Reclaim What Makes Us Unique.”

He is a professor of business psychology at University College London in England and Columbia University in New York. Previously, he held academic positions at New York University and the London School of Economics, and lectured at Harvard Business School, Stanford Business School, London Business School, Johns Hopkins, IMD, and INSEAD. He also served as CEO of Hogan Assessment Systems.

Additionally, he is a frequent contributor to Forbes, Harvard Business Review, The Guardian, and Fast Company, and has made more than 100 media appearances, sharing his insights on CNN and the BBC. His work has received awards from the American Psychological Association and the Society for Industrial-Organizational Psychology, of which he is a Distinguished Fellow.

In addition to the relationship between humans and AI, he is recognized as an international authority on talent management and leadership development.