Study: Economy is ‘deciding factor’ for Puerto Ricans who move to Florida

Puerto Rico Research Hub officials, headed by Director Fernando Rivera (center) present the findings of the study. (Photo taken from X).

Economic opportunities, education and cost of living are their top priorities.

The Puerto Rico Research Hub, the center of activities dedicated to studying Puerto Ricans at the University of Central Florida, released a survey that concluded, among other findings, that the economy has been the deciding factor for many islanders who have moved to that state in search of new opportunities.

The 2024 Puerto Ricans in Florida Survey was emailed in March, April and May to a sample of individuals identifying as Puerto Rican across Florida. It received responses from 271 individuals, most of them living in Central Florida — Orange (25%), Osceola (14%) and Hillsborough (14%) — and the majority being adults over 40 years old who belong to the middle class.

“A lot of people are coming to Florida,” said Fernando Rivera, director of the Puerto Rico Research Hub, as ClickOrlando.com reported. “Puerto Ricans are going to come to Florida for economic opportunities, but now we’re seeing those patterns out there so we want to make sure that we create conditions not only for Puerto Ricans, but everybody that decides to make Florida their home.”

The report — unveiled in Washington, D.C., on Monday — also highlights the findings of the survey to questions on politics, health, education, housing, Puerto Rico and demographics.

“The results of the study are a snapshot look of what we hope will be other surveys to highlight the most pressing issues for Puerto Ricans living in Florida,” the survey concluded.

Respondents confirmed that they work full-time jobs (49%) and do not receive public assistance (90%). The median income of 36% of the respondents fell in the $35,001 to $50,00 bracket.

The survey also confirmed that 33% of respondents were born in San Juan. The sample group of 271 who filled out the survey confirmed they are registered to vote (95%), with 77% planning to vote in the upcoming presidential elections, and 45% of them saying they will vote Democrat.

“The results reflect the priorities of Puerto Ricans in Florida when deciding their candidate of choice in the presidential election,” according to the report. “From the study, the three most important issues for this population are the economy, education and cost of living from most to least pressing.”

“Candidates in the presidential election will likely attract the most attention from Puerto Ricans living in Florida by addressing these issues,” the study stated. “On the opposite side of the spectrum, the three least important issues were wokeness, climate change and abortion from lowest to highest in priority.”

As for housing, the survey showed that 52% of respondents said they did not have difficulty securing affordable housing in Florida, while 31% confirmed it as being a challenge. Survey participants said they spend 30% or less of their income on housing.

The survey’s data show that financial considerations are the main issues blocking access to medical care, with 88% of the respondents affected.

“Addressing financial barriers might increase health care utilization,” the survey concluded.

Meanwhile, language barriers and transportation are not burdens to Puerto Ricans in Florida, with only 3% and 4%, respectively, identifying them as issues.

Views on Puerto Rico

The survey also polled participants on their views on Puerto Rico, which showed that they believe the economy, safety and cost of living are the most pressing issues facing those living on the island.

“The survey results show statehood with the highest percentage of support for Puerto Rico’s political status and endorsement for statehood as a key element of support for candidates running for office,” the survey stated.

“Similar to the general electorate in the United States, everyday pocketbook issues such as the economy, cost of living, safety and education are important for this sample of respondents and go beyond focusing on the issue of the political status of Puerto Rico only,” the study stated.