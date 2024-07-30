Gov’t opens process to rehabilitate Roosey Roads drinking water system

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Proposals must be submitted on or before Sept. 10, 2024, at 10:30 a.m.

The Authority for the Local Redevelopment of Roosevelt Roads (LRA) has released a notice for a bidding process to rehabilitate the drinking water system on the grounds of the former Roosevelt Roads naval base in Ceiba.

The competitive process is led by the General Services Administration (GSA) and supported by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development program, announced Joel A. Pizá-Batiz, executive director of the LRA.

“The rehabilitation of critical infrastructure (drinking water system, sanitary water system, electric transmission and distribution system, diversification of electric generation sources, among others) is fundamental for the LRA, to promote economic development and job creation in the region, being a vital service for the community in Roosevelt Roads,” he said.

“Several residential, tourist and commercial development projects are underway in the area. Therefore, projects to modernize the infrastructure are essential to drive sustainable economic development on the grounds of the former naval base,” added Pizá-Batiz.

The project involves modernizing the raw water treatment plant from the Río Blanco in Naguabo, which can process two million gallons daily. Planned improvements include replacing valves and other mechanical systems in the filtration plant, and making structural repairs to the raw water reservoir, which has a capacity of 43.6 million gallons.

Additionally, the project encompasses architectural, electrical and structural enhancements to the administration building. A backup generator will be installed to ensure greater resilience and continuity of service.

“Modernizing this plant will benefit more than 20,000 inhabitants daily, ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations, and improving the community’s quality of life,” the agency noted.

“The GSA continues to lead competitive processes that allow for the development of permanent works and improvements such as the rehabilitation of the drinking water system in Roosevelt Roads,” said GSA Administrator Karla Mercado-Rivera.

“The specialized work carried out by our agency ensures that these projects are executed in an agile, transparent and compliant manner,” she added.

Interested bidders must participate in a compulsory pre-bid meeting about the project on Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m., through www.asg.pr.gov in the “Acquisitions” section under “Auctions | Tenders.”

Failure to participate in this meeting will result in disqualification from submitting a proposal, the agency warned.

Additionally, there will be a site visit on Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at building 2042 in Roosevelt Roads in Ceiba, which will also be mandatory for all interested bidders.Proposals must be submitted by Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m., following the instructions set out in the formal auction document issued by the GSA.