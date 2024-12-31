Puerto Rico issues RFP for Roosey Roads Vertical Space Launch Facility

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Key infrastructure requirements include a flame trench for managing exhaust gases, thermal and pressure protection systems and noise attenuation measures. (Credit: Елена Трунова | Dreamstime.com)

Interested developers can access detailed information and submit questions through the Local Redevelopment Authority’s website.

The Local Redevelopment Authority for Naval Station Roosevelt Roads (LRA) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for developing a vertical space launch facility at the former military base in Ceiba, Puerto Rico.

The proposed facility will be designed, financed, built, operated and maintained by a private developer selected through a competitive bidding process.

The RFP says the project “aims to position Roosevelt Roads as a leader in the aerospace sector, contributing to economic growth and global competitiveness.”

The 66.17-acre site designated for the project is part of the 3,400-acre property owned by the LRA, which includes ecological reserves, infrastructure and waterfront areas. According to the RFP, the facility will prioritize sustainability and community engagement.

“Normal activities at Roosevelt Roads must continue with minimal disruption,” the document notes, ensuring the project coexists with existing operations and nearby communities.

The LRA envisions the project as a catalyst for technological advancements, job creation and economic development for the region.

Key infrastructure requirements include a flame trench to manage exhaust gases, thermal and pressure protection systems, and noise attenuation measures.

Developers are expected to integrate risk mitigation strategies and comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and other regulations to ensure operational safety and environmental protection. They are also required to minimize damage to vegetation, protect habitats and address the project’s impact on Los Machos Beach and surrounding maritime and aerial operations.

The RFP emphasizes the importance of collaboration with local communities, including Ceiba, Naguabo and nearby islands.

“The selected developer must engage local businesses and prioritize local hiring,” the RFP specifies, aiming to create opportunities for residents.

Interested parties must submit their proposals by Feb. 28, following a mandatory pre-submittal meeting and site tour on Jan. 21. The selection process will evaluate respondents based on their development concepts, financial capability, past performance and projected local impact.

The selected developer will enter a long-term lease agreement with the LRA, structured to maximize revenue while ensuring the project’s feasibility.