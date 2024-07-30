Type to search

Featured Government

1st class of police officers assigned to HSI San Juan graduates

NIMB Staff July 30, 2024
The course is focused on reinforcing investigative strategies and solidifying tactical operational skills.

The Puerto Rico Task Force Officer Course (PRTOC) 24-01 Class is the first group of state and municipal police officers from Puerto Rico to be trained stateside.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Juan announced the recent graduation of the first group of the Puerto Rico Task Force Officers Course (PRTOC), held at the Guardian Centers facilities in Georgia over a period of three weeks.

The group of 29 task-force officers includes 15 police officers from the Puerto Rico Police Bureau, five from the Guaynabo Municipal Police, three from the San Juan Municipal Police, one from the Barceloneta Municipal Police, one from the U.S. Virgin Islands Police, three agents from the Treasury Department, and one agent from the Special Investigations Bureau.

“The PRTOC is a specialized training course for criminal investigators that reinforces the fundamentals of state and municipal officers assigned to HSI San Juan focused on providing new tools to strengthen investigative mechanisms to investigate transnational criminal organizations that threaten the stability and national security of the United States,” the agency stated.

The course is designed to develop students in different areas of HSI responsibilities and disciplines, including classroom instruction, hands-on exercises and an eight-phase continuous case scenario involving real-life actors.

“My mission has always been to provide police officers assigned to HSI with the development and training necessary to continue their professional development. In Puerto Rico, our reach as a federal law enforcement agency is amplified by the performance of our HSI police officers,” said Rebecca González-Ramos, special agent in charge of HSI San Juan.

“We’re so proud to be able to celebrate this graduation! After three weeks of physical and mental training, our police officers showed dedication, professionalism, and most importantly, brotherhood,” she said. “We have 29 officers who excelled in the HSI investigations course, who now have additional tools for fighting crime.”

HSI invested in implementing the course, whose curriculum has been “more than proven” for years in the International Task Force Agent Training (ITAT).

The 29 students received specialized training in investigations, tactics, and case management, including security operations, human smuggling and trafficking, investigative methods, defense tactics, general surveillance exercises, interviewing and interrogation, building entry, undercover operations, evidence management, and cybercrime, among others.

The ongoing case simulating a real-life investigation generated great interest among the students, involving actors and a trial with the support of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico and the participation of Assistant U.S. Attorney Camille García, HSI stated.

Several heads of law enforcement components were present during the graduation ceremonies, including Public Safety Secretary Alexis Torres, Puerto Rico Police Bureau Joint Forces Director Capt. Neidy Ortiz, Special Investigations Bureau Commissioner Rafael Freytes, San Juan Municipal Police Commissioner Juan Jackson, and Barceloneta Police Commissioner Javier Cruz-Cruz. 

“The union of state, municipal and federal entities is essential for the security of Puerto Rico. I’m extremely proud of all the police officers who demonstrated their capacity as law enforcement agents,” said Torres.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

HSI San Juan hosts iGuardians Summit in Fajardo
Contributor April 19, 2024
CBP, HSI warn on ‘real dangers’ of counterfeits ahead of holidays
Contributor November 22, 2023
Homeland Security Investigations recruiting women, bilingual candidates
Contributor August 18, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Quote of the Week sponsor.

“We have approved 20 decrees, thanks to the new resources we have in the office. And in those 20 decrees, the total projected jobs is 2,887. But what is most relevant is the investment, which is $915 million.

 

Right now, I may have awarded 1,000 decrees in another incentives program, but it will never reach an investment that is close to $1 billion. The average investment in Ozones applications is about $50 million. OZones are real estate property developments for sale or rent, and we have developments of urbanizations, apartments, businesses.” 

 

– Carlos Fontán, director of the Business Incentives Office at Puerto Rico’s Department of Economic Development and Commerce, on the pace at which Opportunity Zone program applications are being evaluated.

Related Stories

HSI San Juan hosts iGuardians Summit in Fajardo
CBP, HSI warn on ‘real dangers’ of counterfeits ahead of holidays
Homeland Security Investigations recruiting women, bilingual candidates
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.