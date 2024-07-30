Boys & Girls Club, Dorado Beach, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve name execs

Alma Frontera will lead the nonprofit, while Christian Clair, Roberto Picado and Sagar Gaikwad join Dorado Beach’s culinary team.

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder features the appointment of new executives at Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico and Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve’s culinary program.

Alma Frontera (center) will lead the efforts of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico.

BGCPR names new president

The board of directors of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico (BGCPR) recently announced the appointment of Alma Frontera as the new president of the organization, effective Aug. 1.

Frontera, a communications and economic development strategist, has an outstanding track record of more than 20 years in the entertainment industry, government and the third sector. Before joining BGCPR, she held two executive positions at the nonprofit Foundation for Puerto Rico: first as director of Economic Development Programs and, subsequently, as vice president of Operations and Programs.

Frontera entered the nonprofit sector in 2017 and led volunteer efforts to help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation caused by hurricanes Irma and María. Before this, her leadership and experience in production, logistics, rebranding and new business creation contributed to the success of companies and brands such as Hilton, SMG (Coliseo de Puerto Rico) and Univision.

“For me, it’s an honor to join the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, supported by the commitment and strength of more than 400 leaders and professionals from all over the country, and allies from different sectors who believe that it is possible to raise the potential of our children, youth and adults from a comprehensive and two-generation approach,” Frontera said.

“For this reason, it’s a privilege to join an organization with 56 years of legacy and that is a benchmark of excellence in the third sector and the transformation of our island through educational programs, socio-emotional support and training for economic mobility,” Frontera added.

Outgoing BGCPR President Olga Ramos will remain as an adviser until Oct. 31, to support Frontera’s transition.

Ritz Carlton names new food and beverage execs

The Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, announced the appointment of Christian Clair as director of Food and Beverage, Roberto Picado as director of Beverage, and Sagar Gaikwad as executive sous chef.

“Each leader brings a robust knowledge of and dedication to culinary excellence — an ethos that complements Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve’s commitment to curating a distinctive guest experience and world-class dining,” hotel officials said.

Clair’s career began as executive chef and included leading the culinary opening of Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, as the property transitioned to be the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in North America. His professional ascent continued as he assumed the role of director of Food and Beverage at the Vinoy Hotel Autograph Collection. With more than 16 years of experience in the Marriott International portfolio, Clair most recently oversaw St. Regis Bal Harbour as the director of Food and Beverage. He returned to Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, where he will spearhead operational management of the signature restaurant COA, the Italian-inspired Flor de Sal, the beachside Asian-fusion Posi+Ivo, and La Cocina Gourmet market and educational center.

Picado brings more than 15 years of experience and a passion for oenology to his role as director of Beverage. After working as lead bartender and sommelier across luxury hospitality concepts, Picado joined Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, as Food and Beverage supervisor in 2021, revitalizing the beverage program, nurturing vendor relationships and developing staff training programs. He returns to the property after his tenure at a wine shop in Dallas, where he cultivated a client-first culture that maximized sales. “His strong leadership skills speak to his ability to ensure exceptional guest satisfaction through a dedicated staff. He looks forward to creating memorable moments for all as director of Beverage,” the hotel stated.

Gaikwad’s Marriott International career began in 2007 as demi chef at Sharq Village and Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Doha, Qatar. He has held several roles such as chef de partie, sous chef, chef de cuisine and commis chef across various Ritz-Carlton Hotels. “Gaikwad’s innate versatility across his professional kitchen experience is complemented by his drive for culinary innovation and deep familiarity with The Ritz-Carlton brand,” hotel officials said. Gaikwad joins Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, as executive sous chef following a recent term at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.