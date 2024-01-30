Type to search

Featured General Biz News

$12.2M luxury condo sold in Dorado, setting new real estate record

Contributor January 30, 2024
The 4,000 square-foot property faces the Atlantic coast in Dorado.

Dorado is once again making waves in the luxury real estate market, with a record-breaking $12.25 million condo sale that closed on Dec. 29.

The transaction was the third to exceed $10 million in Puerto Rico in 2023, all of which occurred in Dorado Beach.

The Colectivo Group, a local boutique real estate firm, was the listing agent for the sale, collaborating with the DBR Sales Team.

The property is a spacious three-bedroom ground-floor unit, boasting more than 4,000 square feet.

“Such spacious luxury residences are rare, with prime markets like Miami and New York being the only ones comparable in registering such accomplishments,” the firms stated in a release.

This sale follows another significant transaction by The Colectivo Group in May 2022, which set a previous industry record on the island at $5,684 per square foot at the West Beach residences within the Dorado Beach Resort.

“Despite a relatively sluggish 2023, the luxury real estate market appears to be regaining momentum early in 2024. As evidence of this resurgence, The Colectivo Group’s managing partner and lead broker, Ricky Santana, spearheaded a $7.7 million sale at the highly desirable West Beach complex. While the market highs of 2021 and 2022 may be a thing of the past, the demand for high-end luxury properties remains robust,” the firm stated.

Election years often influence real estate values, and federal rates and economic conditions will continue to affect the market. Current trends suggest a resurgence, with some experts predicting rising demand in select areas.

According to The Colectivo Group, luxury buyers in Puerto Rico have been watchful, anticipating market corrections. 

“Recent sales indicate that we are likely at or past the market bottom,” Santana said, adding “there is a strong likelihood that market pricing for premium high-end luxury properties will remain resilient at current lows and increase gradually throughout the year as demand grows.”

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Boston Scientific Dorado promotes medical device manufacturing careers
NIMB Staff October 4, 2023
Oriental opens new branch in Dorado, pushing network to 42
NIMB Staff September 19, 2023
Emblematic La Terraza restaurant in Dorado undergoes $350K remodel
Contributor May 10, 2023
Hilton to double portfolio in Puerto Rico with new brands by 2025
Contributor March 30, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The main risk we have in politics in Puerto Rico is that we get Donald Trump as president of the United States again. I think you have to be clear about that. He hasn’t necessarily been someone who has been supportive in the past.

 

José Rafael Fernández, chief executive officer of OFG Bancorp, the parent company of Oriental Bank, in light of the financial institution’s strong performance in 2023 while expressing concern over the potential impact of another Trump administration on the economic momentum of Puerto Rico, which is benefiting from federal disaster recovery funding. 

Related Stories

Boston Scientific Dorado promotes medical device manufacturing careers
Oriental opens new branch in Dorado, pushing network to 42
Emblematic La Terraza restaurant in Dorado undergoes $350K remodel
Hilton to double portfolio in Puerto Rico with new brands by 2025
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.