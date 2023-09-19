Oriental opens new branch in Dorado, pushing network to 42

The branch is in the town’s Doramar Plaza and offers personal banking and commercial banking services.

Oriental announced the opening of a new branch in Dorado, expanding its network to 42 in Puerto Rico. The 1,800 square-foot branch is in the town’s Doramar Plaza and offers personal banking and commercial banking services.

“With the opening of this branch, we will cover the needs of the residents of Dorado and nearby towns; a team of experts will help them meet their financial goals. Customers can access personal banking products and services, commercial banking, personal, commercial and car loans,” said José Moya, manager of the Dorado branch.

The branch — which generated nine jobs — operates Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers also have access to live ATMs with extended hours: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At these live ATMs, customers can pay loans, credit cards, utilities, deposit and withdraw funds, transfer money, and cash checks. The live teller feature can also function as an ATM, the bank explained.