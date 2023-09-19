CuentaX2 campaign returns to benefit nonprofit organizations

In the foreground, Sofía Martínez-Álvarez, executive director of the Titín Foundation, alongside Chairman Alfredo Martínez-Álvarez.

A total of 20 nonprofit organizations have been chosen to participate in the second edition of the Titin Foundation’s matching fundraiser campaign, CuentaX2. The Titín Foundation will match up to a maximum of $5,000 per organization for each donation received, for a total of $100,000 among all participants.

The campaign will run until Sept. 29. Donations, which go directly to the participating nonprofits, must be sent through the PayPal button linked to the organization’s profile on SinfinesPR.org, where users receive an on-screen notification directing them to a landing page with the 20 participating organizations.

The Titín Foundation provides digital promotional material to each organization so they can carry out their own efforts to achieve greater success in their local and international fundraising.

The participating nonprofits are: Sociedad Pro Hospital del Niño; Museo de Arte Contemporáneo; Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico; Asociación ACirc; Monte Azul; Centros Sor Isolina Ferré; G-8; Ciencia Puerto Rico; Eco Recursos Comunitarios; Arte y Maña; Institute for Individual, Group and Organizational Development; Fundación Borincana; Fundación de Culebra; True Self Foundation; Mentes Puertorriqueñas en Acción; Espacio A; Para Servirle; Carrusel en la Sebastiana; De Frente al Alzheimer; and Cenaike.

“In 2022, Fundación Titín allocated $100,000 from its donation fund for the CuentaX2 fund matching campaign. The campaign was so successful that the foundation decided to hold a new edition in 2023,” said Sofía Martínez-Álvarez, executive director of the Titín Foundation.

“The initiative began in 2022, five years after Hurricane María, as a way to recognize the extraordinary work the organizations did in times of emergency,” she said. “This proactivity of the organizations was demonstrated once again when, during the CuentaX2 campaign 2022 edition, Hurricane Fiona hit and they were activated as a first response.”

The participation and selection criteria for CuentaX2, 2023 edition, were the same as last year — being one of the first 20 nonprofits to participate in the initial orientation, having a current profile on SinfinesPR.org and completing all participation requirements.

“Last year, despite all the challenges we faced, thanks to the campaign, 20 [nonprofits] managed to raise $89,541 for a total of $162,777 with the match. More than 10 organizations managed to raise more than $5,000. When we saw the numbers, we realized that the initiative definitely achieved its objective,” said Martínez-Álvarez.

“In addition, the campaign had great support from the diaspora who wanted to contribute to these entities after Fiona’s landfall,” she added.

“The representativeness we have this year in terms of management and demographic areas shows us that the Titín Foundation and its SinfinesPR program are increasingly recognized as a support and strengthening tool for the sector,” said Hazel Colón, Titin Foundation director of programs and strategies.

SinfinesPR is a Titín Foundation program dedicated to strengthening the nonprofit sector that has various educational, informative and research tools that live on the SinfinesPR.org platform. More than 1,200 nonprofits are registered; they have a profile of their organization that highlights their mission, vision and administrative and financial health.

In 2022, it had “great support from the diaspora, traditional and digital media. This year, in addition to this effort, we have a jingle composed especially for the campaign by the musical group El Laberinto del Coco,” the executives said.

“Last year, the Titín Foundation supported El Laberinto del Coco so they could participate in the South By Southwest [SXSW] conference and festival in March 2023. Thanks to their presentation, they received several proposals that helped them continue spreading their music. Héctor ‘Coco’ Barez composed this catchy song to thank the foundation for its support,” Colón explained.