Type to search

In-Brief

COSVI opens new branch in Humacao

NIMB Staff October 11, 2024
COSVI provides a range of insurance services, including life insurance, cancer insurance, accident and health coverage, disability insurance, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and group insurance plans.

The new offices offer full-service support.

Life insurance cooperative Cooperativa de Seguros de Vida de Puerto Rico (COSVI) officially opened its new branch at Triumph Plaza Shopping Center in Humacao.

“This expansion highlights COSVI’s unwavering commitment to its policyholders and to Puerto Rico’s economic and social development, grounded in the core principles of cooperativism,” the cooperative stated. The branch opening coincides with the celebration of Cooperatives Month in Puerto Rico.

The new branch — designed as a customer experience center offering personalized, high-quality service to residents of the island’s eastern region — is creating 10 new jobs. With this opening, COSVI expands its footprint to better serve the local community, where it already supports an estimated 251,000 policyholders.

Since 2021, COSVI has generated $34 million in economic activity in the region, underscoring its role as a key player in the area’s development.

“We’re thrilled to open this new branch in Humacao during Cooperative Month, as it reflects our steadfast dedication to the well-being of our island,” said Arleen Medina, president of COSVI.

“We aim to be a driving force in the eastern region, delivering exceptional service and contributing to local growth, all in alignment with the principles of mutual aid and solidarity that define the cooperative movement,” Medina said.

The new COSVI branch in Humacao is set to enhance access to insurance services for residents of eastern Puerto Rico, while simultaneously boosting the local economy through job creation and investment in community resources.

COSVI provides a range of insurance services, including life insurance, cancer insurance, accident and health coverage, disability insurance, annuities, and individual retirement accounts. The cooperative also offers group insurance plans.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to [email protected].
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

PenFed Credit Union opens new financial center in Mayagüez
Contributor March 26, 2024
Oriental opens new branch in Dorado, pushing network to 42
NIMB Staff September 19, 2023
Scotiabank branch closing to leave a hole in Golden Mile
Lorraine Blasor March 14, 2014
Moneyhouse opens branches in Guaynabo, Orlando
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez February 13, 2013

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK SPONSORED BY:

“Employers should know that the U.S. Department of Labor takes misclassifying employees as independent contractors very seriously. Attempts to avoid complying with the law will be met with litigation to ensure that workers receive the wages they’re owed.”

— Jeffrey S. Rogoff, regional solicitor, U.S. Labor Department 

Related Stories

PenFed Credit Union opens new financial center in Mayagüez
Oriental opens new branch in Dorado, pushing network to 42
Scotiabank branch closing to leave a hole in Golden Mile
Moneyhouse opens branches in Guaynabo, Orlando
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.