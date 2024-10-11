COSVI opens new branch in Humacao

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

COSVI provides a range of insurance services, including life insurance, cancer insurance, accident and health coverage, disability insurance, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and group insurance plans.

The new offices offer full-service support.

Life insurance cooperative Cooperativa de Seguros de Vida de Puerto Rico (COSVI) officially opened its new branch at Triumph Plaza Shopping Center in Humacao.

“This expansion highlights COSVI’s unwavering commitment to its policyholders and to Puerto Rico’s economic and social development, grounded in the core principles of cooperativism,” the cooperative stated. The branch opening coincides with the celebration of Cooperatives Month in Puerto Rico.

The new branch — designed as a customer experience center offering personalized, high-quality service to residents of the island’s eastern region — is creating 10 new jobs. With this opening, COSVI expands its footprint to better serve the local community, where it already supports an estimated 251,000 policyholders.

Since 2021, COSVI has generated $34 million in economic activity in the region, underscoring its role as a key player in the area’s development.

“We’re thrilled to open this new branch in Humacao during Cooperative Month, as it reflects our steadfast dedication to the well-being of our island,” said Arleen Medina, president of COSVI.

“We aim to be a driving force in the eastern region, delivering exceptional service and contributing to local growth, all in alignment with the principles of mutual aid and solidarity that define the cooperative movement,” Medina said.

The new COSVI branch in Humacao is set to enhance access to insurance services for residents of eastern Puerto Rico, while simultaneously boosting the local economy through job creation and investment in community resources.

