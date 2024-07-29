FEMA allocates $22.6M to restore water infrastructure in Puerto Rico

Doriel Pagán-Crespo, executive president of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority

The funds support PRASA projects to repair Hurricane Maria damage and improve water supply.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocated nearly $22.6 million to the Puerto Rico Aqueduct & Sewer Authority (PRASA) for two projects aimed at restoring the island’s water infrastructure from damage following Hurricane María.

“The restoration of this equipment is crucial to ensure that water reaches communities effectively and without interruption,” said José Baquero, FEMA’s disaster recovery coordinator for Puerto Rico. “These interventions will guarantee a more reliable water supply and improve the quality of life for thousands of residents in the area.”

One of PRASA’s projects to replace water pipes in the metropolitan region will benefit about 4,900 families in the Loíza Valley community of Canóvanas, the Villa Fontana community of Carolina, the Country Club community and Juan Ponce de León Avenue area in San Juan, and the Amelia neighborhood in Guaynabo.

The infrastructure suffered significant damage due to erosion, flooding and other effects of the hurricane. Some of this damage “includes continuous leaks” due to deterioration and high-water pressure because of hydraulic issues.

The first phase of the project, with an allocation of nearly $10.1 million, involves the installation of new PVC pipelines and interconnection with existing systems. Hydrants will also be replaced and service connection improvements will be carried out.

“This project is extremely important for the metro region. The replacement and renovation of pipes in the area will reduce water losses due to leaks. This, in turn, will result in a more stable service for subscribers and a more accurate reading for the billing process. With projects like this, we continue to strengthen the authority’s infrastructure,” said Doriel Pagán-Crespo, PRASA’s executive president.

PRASA also has a federal allocation to repair the raw water treatment plant in the Jagüeyes community of Villalba. This facility receives raw water from the community through drains and sewer pipes. The project, with a federal investment of more than $12.5 million, will increase the plant’s capacity.

Structural and mechanical improvements at the plant will benefit approximately 2,400 customers. A new structure will be built to include the electrical and mechanical systems, including the control room, a laboratory and a new filter operating area. The roof of the existing building will also be treated to repair cracks.