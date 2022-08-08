Puerto Rico water utility announces $130M in new project bids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority Executive President Doriel Pagán-Crespo.

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) unveiled the start of a new bidding cycle for infrastructure projects in 19 towns with an approximate investment of $130 million.

Agency Executive President Doriel Pagán said the works will be developed in the towns of Arecibo, Camuy, Vega Baja, Jayuya, Vieques, Culebra, Aguada, Isabela, Aguadilla, Rincón, Moca, Juncos, Yabucoa, Humacao, Naguabo, San Lorenzo, Cidra, Luquillo and San Juan.

The projects will be financed with PRASA’s own funds and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) allocations, as well as assignments from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and the State Potable Water Revolving Fund Program, she said.

The bidding notices for the planned improvement projects are:

Completion of the first stage of the Valenciano plant and improvements to the Ceiba Sur raw water intake in Juncos. The project consists of the completion of the construction works of the Valenciano water treatment plant and improvements to the water intake and pumping station in southern Ceiba. This project will benefit approximately 48,000 families in the municipality of Juncos.

Design and construction (phase 1) to rehabilitate tanks located in the eastern region. The project pursues the rehabilitation and improvement efforts of six tanks located in Bayamoncito in Cidra, La Barbera in Humacao, Pasto Viejo in Humacao, El Retiro in Humacao, Las Colinas in Luquillo and Quebrada in San Lorenzo. The project will benefit approximately 11,048 families in the towns of Luquillo, Humacao, Cidra and San Lorenzo.

Design and construction of the Ceiba and Gurabo Abajo sanitary sewer system pipeline from the Juana Sánchez community center and elementary school on PR-946 to the Placitas EBAS pumping station in Juncos. The project will benefit approximately 450 families in the town of Juncos.

Acquisition and installation of emergency generators (phase 2) for the northern region to replace those that are out of service, defective or have come the end of their useful life. The project includes the supply and installation of emergency power generators, automatic transfer switches (ATS), ducts, wiring and diesel tanks. The project will benefit hundreds of families in several municipalities of the utility’s northern region, it stated.

Design and construction for the rehabilitation of the Isabela-Aguada, Isabela, Aguadilla, Aguada and Rincón sanitary pipeline using Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) trenchless technology. This project will benefit approximately 18,060 families in the municipalities of Rincón, Aguadilla, Aguada and Moca.

Relocation of the Jesús Cruz Miranda pump station in Jayuya, including improvements to the water distribution and pumping system at the Mameyes-Limón filtration plant in Jayuya. This project will benefit approximately 500 families in the town.

Design and construction for the rehabilitation of the Camuy and Arecibo trunk lines to rehabilitate the Camuy and Arecibo pipelines. This project will benefit approximately 7,575 families in the towns of Camuy and Arecibo.

Design and construction for the rehabilitation of the Vega Baja sewerage system.

Relocation of a 48” diameter segment of the Rexach sewer pipeline in support of the ENLACE Caño Martín Peña Corporation initiative for the dredging and channeling of the Canal Caño Martín Peña. This project will benefit 24,275 families in San Juan.

Design and construction for the replacement of the 8” pipe in the Camino Nuevo system on Yabucoa’s PR-901. This pipeline carries drinking water from the Yabucoa filtration plant to the Camino Nuevo neighborhood. It is also proposed to convert the El Negro tank into a distribution tank. This project will benefit approximately 1,400 families.

Construction and relocation of a 12” diameter Vieques drinking water pipeline and a new distribution tank in Punta Lima on Naguabo and Vieques. The project combines the demolition and reconstruction of the tank and the relocation of a segment of the Vieques potable water pipeline. This project will benefit approximately 4,819 families in the municipalities of Vieques and Culebra.

For more information about the bids and deadlines, click here.