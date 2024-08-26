HSI warns of financial fraud scheme using fake CESCO pages

Click to print (Opens in new window)

More than 50 fraudulent Facebook pages offering payment services have been identified.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) San Juan, in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Department of Public Safety’s Fusion Center (PRFC), is warning residents about a financial fraud scheme involving fake CESCO Digital Facebook pages.

More than 50 fraudulent CESCO Digital Facebook pages have been identified, offering payment services for unpaid fines, vehicle tag (marbete) and tolls with a 50% discount.

Users are scammed into providing personal identifiable information and submit payments in exchange for the supposed discount, the agencies stated.

The scammers, using stolen credit cards, log into the users’ CESCO Digital or AutoExpreso accounts to make payments. Once the transactions are completed, the impersonators submit proof of payment to the users.

After the credit card owner becomes aware of the fraudulent charges and successfully disputes them, Colecturía Digital and/or AutoExpreso receive a chargeback for the fraudulent transaction.

“It is important for users to understand that they will be responsible for the previous outstanding balance,” the agencies stated.

CESCO Services has one official website and may also be accessed through the agency’s mobile application.

“HSI is actively investigating this scheme and encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity by contacting the San Juan Communications Center at 787-729-6969/ [email protected] and/or the PR Dept. of Public Safety’s Fusion Center at 787-903-5602 ext. 6022 or at [email protected],” the agencies stated.