CESCO Digital app has 1M users, shored up $38.4M for gov’t

CESCO Digital allows users to skip going to the agency's offices to conduct a number of transactions.

The Puerto Rico Department of Transportation and Public Works’ CESCO Digital app has already garnered one million users and has collected more than $38.4 million for the government through a number of possible transactions, Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Services director Glorimar Ripoll-Balet said.

The implementation of this the mobile app, which is part of PRITS’ portfolio of projects, “represents a historic step in the government’s digitization plan, saving significant expenses and resources and attracting collections in record time,” she said.

“The success of the CESCO Digital shows that when a government facilitates the processes for the citizen, we put them in a better position to fulfill their responsibilities,” she said.

“For this reason, the digitization of government transactions must be part of every administration’s public policy and must be tied to all areas of interaction with the public,” Ripoll-Balet said.

“It has taken years for other well-known applications in the private sector to reach this number of users. Technology and innovation are the government’s best ally,” she said.

The CESCO Digital app allows users to download their vehicle registrations, see and pay for traffic violations, download their driver’s record free of charge, make an appointment to go to motor vehicle office and most recently, carry a digital copy of their driver’s license.

“This is an important tool that has transformed the CESCOs, giving drivers the convenience of completing transactions directly from their cell phones,” said Transportation Secretary Carlos Contreras.

In less than two months, 8,584 people have benefited from the driver’s license digital renewal service, Ballet-Ripol said. Some 8 million certifications have been downloaded through the app, while 484,000 drivers have paid for infractions, she said.

