IRS provides relief for Puerto Rico residents affected by TS Ernesto

The IRS has announced tax relief for Puerto Rico residents affected by Tropical Storm Ernesto.(Credit: Designer491 | Dreamstime.com)

Taxpayers have until Feb. 3 to file federal tax returns and make payments due to the storm’s impact.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently announced tax relief for individuals and businesses throughout Puerto Rico affected by Tropical Storm Ernesto, which struck the island on Aug. 13.

Taxpayers now have until Feb. 3 to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The IRS is offering this relief to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

This means that individuals and businesses in all 78 municipalities of Puerto Rico qualify for tax relief. The current list of eligible localities is available here.

The tax relief postpones various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred between Aug. 13, 2024, and Feb. 3, 2025. As a result, affected individuals and businesses have until Feb. 3, 2025, to file returns and pay any taxes originally due during this period.

Additionally, penalties for failing to make payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Aug. 13, 2024, and before Aug. 28, 2024, will be abated, provided the deposits are made by Aug. 28, 2024.

Details on other returns, payments and tax-related actions qualifying for relief during the postponement period are available on the IRS’ Disaster Assistance and Emergency Relief for Individuals and Businesses page.