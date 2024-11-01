Connect Assistance integrates ATH Móvil for claim payments

Antonio Ortiz, CEO of Connect Assistance, presents the new feature.

The new solution allows policyholders to receive auto claim payments instantly.

Insurance industry service provider Connect Assistance has launched a solution that enables policyholders to receive instant auto claim payments via the ATH Móvil app, “optimizing response times and enhancing the user experience,” the company said.

Connect Assistance customers can now activate ATH Móvil as a payment method through the Claim Tracker tool, a platform that provides users with transparency in managing their claims.

Effective immediately, insurers using this feature will be able to transfer funds to the user’s ATH Móvil account instantly once the claim is approved. This eliminates the extended waiting periods typical of traditional payment methods, such as checks or ACH transfers, reducing payment times from days to seconds and improving user satisfaction while accelerating claim closures, company officials emphasized.

“At Connect Assistance, our mission is to provide extraordinary solutions that improve the lives of our customers. The integration with ATH Móvil is a big step toward our goal of handling claims from start to finish in less than 24 hours,” said Carlos Nieves, chief financial officer of Connect Assistance.

“We’re thrilled to work alongside partners like ATH Móvil to continue innovating and pushing the insurance industry forward. We’re fortunate to have the support of leading insurers in the segment who will benefit from this immediately,” he added.

Premier Insurance + Warranties, a client of Connect Assistance, is the first to adopt this solution for its policyholders.

“Our goal is to integrate technology into traditional industries to create an innovative and differentiated experience for our policyholders. In collaboration with Connect, we have implemented process automation and artificial intelligence technologies, reducing the average claim resolution time to just seven days, a figure that is substantially lower than the industry average of between 30 and 45 days,” said Gustavo Díaz-Garratón, vice president of Operations & User Experience at Premier Insurance.

“With the integration of ATH Móvil, we will be able to close claims in an even shorter timeframe, seeking to create the best claims handling experience in Puerto Rico,” Díaz-Garratón added.