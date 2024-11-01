St. Regis Bahia Beach gets Audubon International certification

The Green Lodging Program, available to a range of lodging facilities from inns to large resorts like The St. Regis, provides third-party verification that facilities have met environmental best practice standards and demonstrated a commitment to continuous improvement.

The resort in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, earned the Green Lodging/Green Hospitality Platinum Certification.

Audubon International has announced that The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort in Puerto Rico has achieved Green Lodging/Green Hospitality Platinum Certification.

“On an island blessed with such a rich and deep commitment to its environment, The St. Regis Bahia Beach has taken that commitment even further, indeed to the highest level of Green Lodging certification we offer,” said Christine Kane, CEO of Audubon International, an environmentally focused nonprofit organization that provides certifications and conservation initiatives.

“They are a strong partner and proof positive that when a major hotel chain leads its management and staff toward new heights of stewardship, the results are powerful. Attaining this standard of sustainable best practices is truly forward-thinking business policy,” Kane added.

The program assesses environmental measures in areas such as communication, community engagement, waste management, water conservation, energy use, and air quality, with facilities required to recertify every three years.

“We’re very proud of what we have achieved as a team in such a short time, and this recognition will further motivate us to create more initiatives and experiences towards sustainability for our guests, hosts and the community,” said Anja Frankenbach, general manager of the resort.

This Green Lodging Platinum Certification follows in the footsteps of the resort’s Robert Trent Jones Jr.-designed golf course, which achieved Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program certification in 2008.