Walmart Puerto Rico launches 2024 edition of Open Call PR initiative

The retailer reaffirms its commitment to continue substituting imports with local products through the event.

Both Walmart and Sam’s Club will continue to add suppliers to increase the variety and investment in local purchases.

Walmart Puerto Rico announced the call for applications for the seventh edition of its Open Call PR program, aimed at increasing the investment in products manufactured, processed, distributed or harvested on the island. This initiative supports the growth of local entrepreneurs and contributes to Puerto Rico’s economic development.

Entrepreneurs have until Sept. 13 to apply and get details of the event, where they will have the opportunity to present their products to Walmart and Sam’s Club buyers in individual meetings.

“Once again, we are inviting all entrepreneurs who manufacture, produce, distribute or harvest products locally and who wish to join our extensive network of suppliers to register for the in-person event that will take place on October 16, 2024, at the chain’s headquarters, so that they can establish or expand business relationships with Walmart and Sam’s Club, and even export part of their production to the chain’s stores in the United States,” said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico.

“At Walmart, we continue to focus on increasing the purchase of local products because we know that supporting the growth of local businesses has a multiplier effect on the economic development of Puerto Rico,” said Jenniffer Garland, senior director of Walmart Puerto Rico.

“For this reason, in addition to training entrepreneurs during the process of becoming suppliers of the chain, we advise them so that their offers are attractive and aligned with the requirements of the chain, and we promote their merchandise in our stores through different strategies, including the ‘Hecho aquí, para ti’ seal, which identifies local products to encourage consumers to purchase them,” Garland explained.

In past editions of the Open Call PR program, Walmart Puerto Rico has exceeded its initial goal of increasing purchases from Puerto Rican companies. The company aims to continue replacing imports with local merchandise to significantly boost investment in local products.

“The program has allowed us to welcome more than 300 suppliers who have brought to our shelves a greater variety and quantity of quality products that replace imported merchandise and through which we strengthen the Puerto Rican economy with the creation of jobs and the promotion of commercial activity,” Mercado noted.

“With Open Call PR, we reaffirm our commitment of more than three decades to contribute to improving the quality of life in communities on the island, while fulfilling our promise to help Puerto Rican families save more and live better,” Mercado added.