2023 Open Call PR event adds 40 new local suppliers to Walmart Puerto Rico

The retailer reaffirms its commitment to continue substituting imports with local products through the event.

Walmart Puerto Rico approved 40 new locally grown, manufactured, produced or distributed products that will be sold in its stores following the sixth edition of its Open Call program. The initiative aims to continue impacting the socioeconomic development of the island and the well-being of its communities.

In making the announcement, Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs at Walmart Puerto Rico, said that through suppliers who established or expanded their business relationship with Walmart after this edition of Open Call PR, Walmart and Sam’s Club stores on the island will expand their offering in a variety of categories, including food, fresh products, consumer goods and general merchandise.

“We’re pleased to continue welcoming Puerto Rican business people who, with their excellent quality products, not only allow us to continue substituting imports, but also help us to continue increasing the annual investment in the purchase of local products as part of our commitment to the creation and retention of jobs and the strengthening of economic activity in Puerto Rico,” said Mercado. She added that among the new suppliers are businesses owned by young entrepreneurs, couples, families, older adults and women.

“Through Open Call PR, we at Walmart not only offer local entrepreneurs the opportunity to market their products on a larger scale around the island, but as part of our business relationship, we mentor them during the process so that their offers are attractive for our customers and are aligned with the requirements of the chain,” said Jennifer Garland, senior director of Walmart Puerto Rico.

“We’re aware that the growth of local businesses has a multiplying effect on the economic development of Puerto Rico, which is why we remain focused on continuing to increase the purchase of merchandise produced in the island and to promoting them in stores so that they have the success they deserve,” she said, referring to the fact that the local products are identified with the chain’s exclusive “Hecho Aquí para ti” (Made Here for you) seal.

As a result of the five previous editions of the program, Walmart Puerto Rico has added to its shelves the products of more than 300 new local suppliers, some of whom are exporting part of their production to the chain’s stateside stores.

Success of local products in Open Call USA

In addition to announcing that there will soon be 40 new local products in Walmart stores in Puerto Rico, Mercado said during the Open Call USA event, Puerto Rican company R’ Brothers, LLC reached an agreement to sell Sangría Los Hermanos and Rumgría, Walmart’s private brand, in mainland U.S. stores.

“This is the most recent example of how we work hand in hand with local entrepreneurs to reach the next level through export. We’re proud to promote the growth of their businesses in other markets,” she said.