Walmart launches 5th edition of its Open Call PR program

Looking to fulfill its goal of increasing by $60 million the purchase of products manufactured, processed, distributed, or harvested on the island by 2023, Walmart Puerto Rico announced the start of the fifth edition of its Open Call PR program.

“Local suppliers interested in participating in Open Call PR 2022 and presenting their products to Walmart buyers in Puerto Rico can register through Sept. 21, said Viviana Mercado, senior manager of Corporate Affairs of Walmart Puerto Rico.

This year, the event will be held in person Oct. 26, at Walmart Puerto Rico’s Carolina headquarters. Registered participants will hold individual meetings with the chain’s buyers on the island and will have the opportunity to participate in workshops and orientations related to business topics.

“The Open Call PR program has been so successful that in the first three editions we exceeded the original goal of increasing the purchase of local merchandise by $20 million and that is why, when announcing the fourth edition last year, we also announced that we increased the goal to $60 million,” Mercado said.

“We feel confident that we will be able to fulfill that commitment, as we have continued to receive new high-quality local products on our shelves that replace imported merchandise or add to the variety that we offer our customers,” she said.

Through the four previous editions of Open Call PR, about 300 new local suppliers have established business relationships with Walmart Puerto Rico and some are exporting a portion of their production to chain stores in the US mainland.

“At Walmart, we remain focused on acquiring more products from the island, since the growth of local business has a multiplier effect on Puerto Rico’s economic development,” said Jenniffer Garland, senior director of Walmart Puerto Rico.

“We take entrepreneurs step by step through the process to become chain suppliers and support them through mentoring and guidance so that their offers are attractive and aligned with the chain’s requirements,” she said.

She added that the chain also promotes the sale of local products in its stores through the “Hecho aquí, para ti” (“Made here, for you”) seal that distinguishes them.

“Part of our effforts to support local businessmen and manufacturers is to encourage consumers to buy what they produce, so this seal helps identify them more easily,” she explained.

“We’re aware of the commitment of local entrepreneurs to contribute to improving the quality of life of the communities on the Island through their businesses, and we know that working hand in hand, together we can continue to contribute to promoting commercial activity and creating jobs to significantly impact economic development in Puerto Rico,” said Mercado.