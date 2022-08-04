JC Automation recruiting recent grads for paid training in September

Young professionals selected for the Impetus academy are trained, with salary, immediately and work with JC Automation for three years. In the photo, from left, program grads Alessandra López, Fernando Fuentes, Juan Senquiz (seated) and Xavier Peña.

Recent graduates and young professionals with backgrounds in engineering, science, and computers, can receive a new paid training in September, and start working in pharmaceutical industries in Puerto Rico and the United States, through a program created by local company JC Automation.

The company is running the Impetus Academy that trains recent graduates to help them break into the pharmaceutical industry. JC Automation, based in Humacao, is already recruiting candidates for the new edition of the academy that starts in September.

“At Impetus, the young professionals are trained in programming skills, in control systems and in the documentation associated with these systems so that they can be implemented in pharmaceutical companies,” said JC Automation President Juan Senquiz.

“The program has been very successful and now that there is a shortage of talent to hire after the pandemic, it is becoming our main recruiting artery,” he said.

Impetus stems from the interest of JC Automation in offering young people an opportunity to enter the company, which works with the life sciences industry and has the main pharmaceutical companies in Puerto Rico and the United States as clients, with rigorous criteria for employee selection.

The academic program began four years ago, with small groups of three participants, and the interest has grown. The summer academy trained 10 young professional. Those selected are recruited from about 50 candidates. They are paid for training and the commitment is to work with JC Automation for three years. Some of them are working on projects in the US mainland and others have joined the company in the pharmaceutical plants on the island.

For more information or to apply for the Impetus Program, visit JC Automation’s website and select “Impetus Job Application” or can call 787-716-4872.